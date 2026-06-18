news
today's leftovers
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Audiocasts/Shows
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Wonders of Web Weaving ☛ #6: Cory (coryd.dev) - Wonders of Web Weaving
In Episode 6, I chat with Cory, the author of coryd.dev. We talk about, among other things, the role of community in the indie web, a day in the life with his website, and music listening and community as it relates to personal websites.
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Graphics Stack
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GamingOnLinux ☛ NVIDIA 595.84 released as the new Recommended Driver for Linux | GamingOnLinux
NVIDIA driver 595.84 was released today bringing a number of nice sounding fixes, especially for those of you gaming on Linux. That's why you're here right?
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Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
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Events
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Collabora ☛ AMD Embedded Computing Summit 2026 in Eindhoven
Join us on June 18 for our low-latency ML video analytics demo on the Ryzen Hey Hi (AI) Max 300 Series at the AMD Embedded Computing Summit!
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SaaS/Back End/Databases
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Lalit Maganti ☛ syntaqlite 0.6: SQLite dot commands and pyodide
SQLite scripts are very common in the wild and in the past we would simply error on dot commands like .read and .print, causing spurious warnings and an inability to format files like this properly. Now, these lines will be silently ignored while still parsing, formatting and validating the SQL inside!
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Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
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Document Foundation ☛ The Getting Started Guide 26.2 has just arrived
We are pleased to announce the release of the latest Getting Started Guide, updated for LibreOffice 26.2!
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Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
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Manton Reece ☛ Manton Reece - WordPress blogs in Micro.blog
That’s not what I’m talking about today. The new feature this week adds more complete blog integration, so you can manage multiple blogs in essentially the same interface. While you’re reading the Micro.blog timeline, you can start a new post that will be sent to WordPress. It supports drafts, categories, and photo uploads. You switch between a Micro.blog and a WordPress blog just as you would switch between multiple Micro.blog-hosted blogs.
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Jack Baty ☛ Ghost theme fatigue
I dislike nearly every available Ghost theme, so I thought I'd build my own. It turns out I kind of don't want to. The local setup is full of things I don't really understand, and I ran into path and build issues when starting work on Linux then resuming it on macOS. That put me off the whole idea, but I persisted for a while.
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Openness/Sharing/Collaboration
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Open Data
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Rlang ☛ SEC What Changed: 10-K Filing Snapshot for 16 June 2026
Each company is scored on how similar its current annual filing text is to the prior year. Scores run from 0 to 1 — a score of 1 means the language is essentially unchanged; a lower score means more has changed. We flag three sections that carry the most disclosure signal: Business, Risk Factors, and MD&A. Academic research suggests that lower-scoring companies warrant closer attention from investors — those that make significant changes to their filings have historically underperformed, while stable-language filers have earned positive abnormal returns.
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