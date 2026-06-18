Frappe Helpdesk is a customer service and ticket management application designed to help teams manage support requests from a central interface.

It provides separate views for agents and customers, supports ticket assignment workflows, includes service level agreement tracking, and offers self-service options through a knowledge base. The software is built on the Frappe Framework and is intended for organizations that want a customizable helpdesk system they can deploy and adapt to their own support processes.

This is free and open source software.