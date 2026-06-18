Free and Open Source Software

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Tor Project blog

New Release: Tor Browser 15.0.16

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

9to5Linux

NVIDIA 595.84 Linux Driver Improves Support for 007 First Light and Other Games

NVIDIA 595.84 is here to address hangs, black screens, or corruption issues in the 007 First Light, Assassin’s Creed Origins, Total War: Warhammer III, Elden Ring, Elden Ring Nightrein, Grounded 2, Crimson Desert, John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando, Windrose, ExoDomia, Screamer, Incursion Red River, Far Far West, Paradise Nowhere, and Star Rupture games.

Firefox 153 Enters Beta Testing as the Next Extended Support Release Series

The big news with Firefox 153 is that it will be the next Firefox ESR (Extended Support Release) series, supported for 15 months with regular updates that coincide with new Firefox releases. Firefox 153 ESR will join the Firefox 140 ESR and Firefox 115 ESR releases, the latter being retired in September 2026.

Qt Creator 20 Open-Source IDE Released with AI Support, New Zen Mode

Coming a little over three months after Qt Creator 19, the Qt Creator 20 release introduces support for AI agents via a new ACP Client extension (Agent Client Protocol) implementation. With this feature, you can allow AI agents that understand your codebase to perform actions on your behalf, such as editing files, running commands, or triggering builds.

openSUSE’s Agama 22 Installer Brings Usability and Accessibility Improvements

Agama 22 introduces a new Appearance tool that finally lets you configure the look of the web-based installer by changing the contrast and the combination of colors. The new dark scheme of the Agama installer wears SUSE’s brand colors by default. In addition, Agama 22 introduces a redesigned header and toolbar.

VirtualBox 7.2.10 Released with Initial Support for Linux Kernel 7.1

Coming almost two months after VirtualBox 7.2.8, the VirtualBox 7.2.10 release introduces several improvements for Linux host and guest, including initial support for the latest and greatest Linux 7.1 kernel series, better support for the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.8 kernel, and improved support for Linux kernel 7.0.

Mozilla Thunderbird 152 Email Client Updates GMail OAuth to Use PKCE

Highlights of Mozilla Thunderbird 152 include updated the GMail OAuth 2.0 authentication method to use the (Proof Key for Code Exchange) protocol, which prevents malicious apps from intercepting authorization codes during login flows, enablement of SecurityDevices in enterprise policies, and one-click account setup for Thundermail accounts.

Giada 1.5 Hardcore Loop Machine Adds New Tick-Based Audio Rendering Engine

Highlights of Giada 1.5 (codename Leshy) include a new tick-based audio rendering engine that promises to improve consistency across sequencing, playback, and action editing, as well as revamped internal storage of actions to improve performance and simplify action handling.

KDE Plasma 6.7 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New

Highlights of KDE Plasma 6.7 include a revamped Plasma Bigscreen mode for those who want to mirror Plasma on a big screen TV, support for per-screen virtual desktops, a full-featured print queue viewer app, a global push-to-talk feature, Wayland session restore, and a “multi-GPU swapchain” feature for Vulkan support.

Ubuntu Touch OTA 2.0 Promises Support for the Nothing Phone, Beta Out Now

Since this is a major update, Ubuntu Touch OTA 2.0 promises many exciting changes like support for new devices, including the Nothing Phone (1) and Zinwa Q25, support for device notches and rounded corners, and a revamped Morph Browser web browser based on Chromium 134 with improved compatibility for modern sites and web apps.

LinuxGizmos.com

ARK Just A Pi carrier board links Raspberry Pi CM5 to autopilot systems

ARK Electronics has recently featured the ARK Just A Pi, a compact carrier board for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5. The board provides USB, Ethernet, CSI camera, UART, PCIe, HDMI, and GPIO connectivity in a small form factor intended for integration with autopilot and embedded systems.

Orange Pi 6 debuts with CIX P1 SoC, dual 2.5GbE, and 45 TOPS AI compute

Orange Pi has revealed new details for the Orange Pi 6, a compact single-board computer built around the CIX CD8180 processor, also known as the CIX P1. Compared with the previously previewed Orange Pi 6 Plus, the standard model uses a smaller 90 × 90 mm form factor with dual 2.5GbE networking, up to 24GB of LPDDR5 memory, and the same 45 TOPS total AI compute rating.

news

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 18, 2026

Helpdesk

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
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