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Free and Open Source Software
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Frappe Helpdesk - customer service and ticket management application
Frappe Helpdesk is a customer service and ticket management application designed to help teams manage support requests from a central interface.
It provides separate views for agents and customers, supports ticket assignment workflows, includes service level agreement tracking, and offers self-service options through a knowledge base. The software is built on the Frappe Framework and is intended for organizations that want a customizable helpdesk system they can deploy and adapt to their own support processes.
This is free and open source software.
DualSPHysics - Smoothed Particle Hydrodynamics solver
DualSPHysics is a Smoothed Particle Hydrodynamics solver designed for modelling free-surface flow phenomena that are difficult to treat with traditional Eulerian approaches.
It’s written mainly in C++ with CUDA and OpenMP support, and is intended for real-world engineering studies such as wave interaction, dam-break impact, and offshore-structure simulations.
This is free and open source software.
Ofelia - low-footprint job scheduler for Docker environments
Ofelia is a modern, low-footprint job scheduler for Docker environments.
It’s designed as an alternative to traditional cron-based setups and lets you schedule commands to run inside existing containers, in newly created containers, on the local host, or as run-once services in Docker Swarm deployments.
This is free and open source software.
ESPResSo - molecular dynamics package
ESPResSo is a molecular dynamics package designed for simulating and analyzing coarse-grained many-particle systems used in soft-matter research.
It supports research into polymers, liquid crystals, colloids, ferrofluids, DNA, lipid membranes, and other systems where groups of atoms or molecules are represented as beads. The software combines classical molecular dynamics with advanced algorithms for hydrodynamic and electrostatic interactions, and it’s controlled through Python scripting for flexible simulation workflows.
This is free and open source software.
Mroonga - MySQL storage engine based on the Groonga search engine
Mroonga is a MySQL storage engine based on the Groonga search engine.
It adds high performance full text search capabilities to MySQL and lets users use Groonga through SQL. The project is designed for multilingual search workloads and can be used either as its own storage engine or as a wrapper that adds Groonga-powered search to other storage engines.
This is free and open source software.
Meep - electromagnetic simulation
Meep is a software package for electromagnetic simulation using the finite-difference time-domain method.
It’s designed for modelling a wide range of electromagnetic problems, with programmable interfaces for Python, Scheme, and C++, support for one, two, three dimensional and cylindrical simulations, and tools for studying materials, sources, fields, resonant modes, and inverse design workflows.
This is free and open source software.
WarpX - advanced electromagnetic and electrostatic Particle-In-Cell code
WarpX is an advanced electromagnetic and electrostatic Particle-In-Cell code for high-performance simulation work.
It’s designed for large-scale runs on modern computing systems, with support for multi-core CPUs, GPU acceleration, load balancing, mesh refinement, and Python-based workflows.
This is free and open source software.
LibreDesk - self-hosted omnichannel customer support desk
LibreDesk is a self-hosted omnichannel customer support desk for managing customer conversations from a unified inbox.
It brings live chat, email, automation, team permissions, SLA management, and customer satisfaction tools together in a single deployable application with a Go backend and Vue.js frontend.
This is free and open source software.
Horilla - human resource management system
Horilla is a human resource management system designed to help organizations manage core HR operations from a single web-based platform.
The software aims to simplify day-to-day HR administration, improve organizational efficiency, and provide tools for handling staff records, workplace processes, and related business workflows.
This is free and open source software.
SfePy - finite element software package
SfePy is a finite element software package written primarily in Python for solving systems of coupled partial differential equations in 1D, 2D, and 3D.
It can be used as a black-box PDE solver, or as a Python package for building custom finite element applications. Problems are described with input files that define equations, boundary conditions, function spaces, variables, regions, and other ingredients of the finite element formulation.
This is free and open source software.