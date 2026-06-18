news
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
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Red Hat ☛ What's new in Red Bait build of Apache Camel 4.18
Red Hat build of Apache Camel 4.18 helps your integration teams bridge enterprise architectures with AI-driven semantic processing. This release accelerates developer productivity with major upgrades to the Kaoto integration design suite and the introduction of the self-contained Camel CLI Launcher. Upgrading to 4.18 establishes a stable foundation for your integration environments, serving as the final release on Spring Boot 3 before our planned transition to Spring Boot 4 later this year.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Bring your own knowledge to the automation intelligent assistant
Points to the mycompany.infrastructure.vault_secret plugin and HashiCorp Vault.
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Red Hat ☛ Automate application migration with MigIQ: From Spring Boot to Quarkus
Application migration is a constrained graph traversal problem masquerading as a coding task. You're not just rewriting code—you're translating dependencies, reshaping architectural patterns, and maintaining behavioral equivalence across fundamentally different runtimes. This is why migrations often fail: developers treat them as glorified find-and-replace operations instead of multi-constraint optimization problems.
Coding agents (OpenCode, Claude, open source alternatives) can handle this kind of work, but not the way most people use them. Asking an Hey Hi (AI) to migrate a Spring Boot application to Quarkus without giving it context is like asking for directions without providing a map. The agent needs structure: a knowledge graph of your codebase, a constraint system for the target platform, and a task decomposition that maintains dependency order.
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Red Hat ☛ Chat with your docs with Red Bait Developer Hub
We've all been there. You start a new project and receive a folder filled with 50-page PDFs, complex diagrams, and scattered Markdown files. You just want to find one specific detail, like why a deployment might be failing or where an obscure config setting lives. But you're stuck scrolling through thousands of lines of text, hoping the answer is in there somewhere. It is incredibly frustrating to have to stop mid-flow just to hunt for a requirement buried in a three-year-old document. That time spent digging is time you aren't actually building, and honestly, it is a massive drain on the creative energy you need to ship great code.
Generic Hey Hi (AI) chat tools try to bridge this gap, but they often lack the one thing developers need most: context. A general large language model (LLM) doesn't know your team's internal nuances and quirks. To solve this, I am excited to introduce personal Hey Hi (AI) notebooks (now in developer preview) within Red Hat Developer Lightspeed on Red Hat Developer Hub.
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Jakub Kadlčík: Flock to Fedora report 2026
This post is tough to write because Flock to Fedora is my favorite conference, and last year’s Flock might have been the best conference I’ve ever been to. I love the Fedora community, Prague is beautiful, the venue is nice, we always have so many interesting talks and workshops, the organizers do an amazing job preparing this event for us, so I feel really guilty saying that I did not have much fun this year. That is 100% on me, though. Flock bears no blame.
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LWN ☛ Fedora F44 election results
The results are in for Fedora's F44 election cycle for seats on the Fedora Steering Committee.
Miro Hrončok and Aleksandra Fedorova have won seats on the council. Neal Gompa, Fabio Valentini, Michel Lind, Maxwell G, and Simon de Vlieger have been elected to FESCo. Samyak Jain, Akashdeep Dhar, Luis Bazan, and Mat Holmes have all been elected to the Mindshare Committee. The four candidates for the EPEL committee, Carl George, Diego Hererra, Jonathan Wright, and Troy Dawson were all automatically elected as there were an equal number of candidates and seats open. Congratulations to all the winners.