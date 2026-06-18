Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers

Application migration is a constrained graph traversal problem masquerading as a coding task. You're not just rewriting code—you're translating dependencies, reshaping architectural patterns, and maintaining behavioral equivalence across fundamentally different runtimes. This is why migrations often fail: developers treat them as glorified find-and-replace operations instead of multi-constraint optimization problems.

Coding agents (OpenCode, Claude, open source alternatives) can handle this kind of work, but not the way most people use them. Asking an Hey Hi (AI) to migrate a Spring Boot application to Quarkus without giving it context is like asking for directions without providing a map. The agent needs structure: a knowledge graph of your codebase, a constraint system for the target platform, and a task decomposition that maintains dependency order.