news
BSD: New Episodes of BSD Now and FreeBSD Stuff
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Mariusz Zaborski ☛ How to Fetch a Moving Target with Poudriere
The FreeBSD ports framework has a simple idea about the world: a distfile never changes.
It has a fixed size and a fixed checksum, written once into `distinfo` and verified every time after that.
It is super useful to verify that the upstream has not changed the package, or that someone changed it without authorization.
Basically this is the trust contract between our FreeBSD ports system and the upstream ports.
My problem is that one of my distfiles has to change - almost every build.
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Audiocasts/Shows
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The BSD Now Podcast ☛ BSD Now 668: Wiring up the BSDs
FreeBSD to OpenBSD Wireguard, Object storage with OpenZFS and SeaweedFS, a zfs script for labeling drives, and more...
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