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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 19, 2026



Quoting: This Linux distro wants to keep running software 1,000 years from now —

Saving things for a civilization living in the year 3,000 is pretty tricky. Ensuring that whatever you're preserving manages to survive for a millennium is hard enough, but then you have the issue of telling the people of the future what, exactly, they're looking at. Ideally, you need to set up a Rosetta Stone situation, where people can reverse-engineer what you want to tell them.

But how do we give the people generations ahead of us the ability to run the software we used today without much effort? Well, one Linux distro aims to make the process a lot easier for people in the third millennium by giving them one instruction.