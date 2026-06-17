news
Ubuntu Touch, Ubuntu GNU/Linux, and Canonical Promoting Slop
-
Mike Gabriel: Ubuntu Touch development - 24.04-2.0 Beta and Meaning of Branching-Off
The next Ubuntu Touch major release is approaching rapidly, yesterday we reached a major step in the preparation of the upcoming Ubuntu Touch 24.04-2.0 release: The branching-off (see below on what that is).
-
University of Toronto ☛ Why servers running Ubuntu can stall on boot for two minutes
What's changed in Ubuntu 26.04 is that the Ubuntu server installer appears to write out an 'accept-ra: false' property for every interface it detects, even if you disabled the interface during network configuration in the installer. Since the installer itself now mentions every interface in your generated Netplan configuration, Netplan writes .network files for all of them to /run/systemd/network and you wind up 'waiting' for carrier on every interface on boot, causing a two minute delay, which is the default timeout used by systemd-networkd-wait-online (it's the --timeout option's default value). You can fix this either by setting 'ignore-carrier: true' on every such interface or by deleting all of those interfaces from your Netplan configuration.
-
Ubuntu ☛ Template: Streamlining open source design contributions
In the 2025 edition of FOSSBackstage conference, we presented our research findings on why designers don’t get involved in open source projects and found a particular breakdown between designers and project maintainers.
-
Ubuntu ☛ Beyond Mythos: responding to a new threat landscape [Ed: Mythoslop is a lot of hype]
AI changes vulnerability discovery volume and speed. We have a robust vulnerability management process that is backed by rigorous compliance certifications. These processes have demonstrated robustness in stringent ecosystems and we are adapting them with more exposure mapping, better customer guidance, and clearer remediation paths. This is where AI makes our customer service and internal responses more efficient.
-
Ubuntu ☛ A look into Ubuntu Core 26: Building a local AI inference appliance in a virtual machine [Ed: Slop promotion, not atypical at Canonical]
In this first blog, Farshid Tavakolizadeh, Engineer Manager for Canonical’s Industrial team, will show you how to try Ubuntu Core 26 inside a virtual machine and turn it into a local AI inference appliance using Multipass and the gemma4 snap. Running Ubuntu Core in a VM is a useful starting point for developers who want to experiment before moving to dedicated hardware. You can explore the Ubuntu Core environment, install snaps, expose services to your host machine, and test how an appliance-style experience could work in production.