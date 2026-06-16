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VirtualBox 7.2.10 Released with Initial Support for Linux Kernel 7.1
Coming almost two months after VirtualBox 7.2.8, the VirtualBox 7.2.10 release introduces several improvements for Linux host and guest, including initial support for the latest and greatest Linux 7.1 kernel series, better support for the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.8 kernel, and improved support for Linux kernel 7.0.
Moreover, VirtualBox 7.2.10 adds the ability to build the VirtualBox source code using NASM instead of YASM as the assembler, and adds initial support for the Extended Data Control Protocol for the KDE Plasma desktop environment when using clipboard sharing on Wayland guests.