news
Linux Kernel: eBPF at LSFMMBPF 2026, Linux 7.2, and More
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Bootlin ☛ eBPF at LSFMMBPF 2026
As part of a project I am currently working on at Bootlin, I had the opportunity to attend the Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory Management and BPF conference (enough of a mouthful to shorten to LSFMMBPF !) earlier in May.
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XDA ☛ Linux 7.2 finally drops support for a 44-year-old graphics card
It hasn't been a good few months for people who want to run their four-decade-old hardware on Linux. A few days ago, we had to bid farewell to i486 support after Linux 7.1 was finally released, and it doesn't seem like Linux 7.2 will be any more merciful. A new commit confirms that everyone who runs a modern-day Linux distro on a 44-year-old GPU will be left out come the next kernel update, but I have a sneaking suspicion that nobody will miss it.
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PR Web ☛ 10ZiG Expands Strategic Partnership with ThinPrint to Advance Printing Flexibility Across 10ZiG Linux OS
10ZiG® Technology, a leading provider of thin and zero client hardware and software solutions for VDI, DaaS, and web app environments, today announced an expanded partnership with ThinPrint to further integrate the ThinPrint Engine Client into the 10ZiG Linux-based operating system portfolio for Terminal Server and centralized desktop environments. The collaboration enhances printing simplicity, security, and flexibility for organizations deploying modern digital workspaces powered by Microsoft Remote Desktop Services (RDS), Citrix Virtual Apps, and Omnissa Horizon VDI and hybrid infrastructure to name a few.
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Linux Memory Compaction: Internals and Debugging — Part 2: Observing and Interpreting Compaction Data
This is the second of a 3-part series about memory compaction in the Linux kernel. Part one in this series covered why and how the Linux kernel performs memory compaction. This blog builds on that foundation and describes the different kinds of data that the compaction subsystem exposes for debugging and diagnosis.
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Tech Times ☛ Software Preservation Breakthrough: IOCCC-Winning VM Runs Linux on a Single Instruction
Every program running today will eventually stop working. Dependencies go stale, operating systems evolve, hardware architectures disappear, and the proprietary platforms that once held everything together become unavailable or undocumented. According to the Eternal Software Initiative, a clay tablet carved 5,000 years ago remains readable today, while the average piece of modern software has a dependency half-life, by the project's estimate, of roughly ten years. Without deliberate intervention, the entire software ecosystem of the 21st century — scientific models, interactive art, games, cultural archives — will be as invisible to historians a century from now as if it had never existed.