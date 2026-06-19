news
Microsoft Has Put a Microsoft 'Kill Switch' Inside Linux, and Linux Can Save Windows Users
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Ars Technica ☛ Windows and Linux users: The deadline to update Secure Boot keys is near [Ed: When it doesn't work, blame Hulk Hogan]
The clock is ticking for Windows and Linux users to update cryptographic keys [controlled by Microsoft]
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Make Use Of ☛ I keep Linux on a USB for Windows emergencies — and it's saved me more than once
Windows crashes and malware strikes come at some of the most inopportune moments. However, when this happens, you don't have to react with panic or resort to wiping the computer or taking it to a repair shop. My tiny Linux live USB saves me during such a crisis. It's effective because Windows malware is written specifically for Windows. It sits harmlessly when viewed from the Linux environment.
Update
SJVN:
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Linux users face a Microsoft Secure Boot headache - here's the painkiller [Ed: This is not about security, it is about control, or Microsoft remotely controlling billions of computers]
Secure Boot has always been a nuisance for Linux users, but now that Microsoft's 2011 certificate authorities are expiring, it's become a real pain.