news
Linux Kernel and Graphics News
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Kernel Space
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Klara ☛ Jails vs LXC: What’s the Right Choice for Infrastructure?
FreeBSD Jails and Linux LXC both provide operating system-level virtualization, but their design philosophies differ significantly. This article explores how each approach handles isolation, security, observability, ZFS integration, and operational complexity to help infrastructure teams determine which model best fits their environment.
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University of Toronto ☛ What the new Linux NFS mount option 'fatal_neterrors' is
If you have NFS mounts on a client using a sufficiently recent kernel, such as that shipped with Ubuntu 26.04 LTS, and you inspect /proc/mounts (or 'mount -t nfs'), you'll probably discover a new NFS mount option that is listed for your mounts. For example: [...]
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Nick Moore ☛ Boot Naked Linux
When I was a kid, computers weren’t coddled and left running 24/7, when you were done with them you switched them off, and when you wanted them again you just switched them on and within a second or so they’d be loading whatever was in their disk drive.
There was a brief moment in the early 2000s where the newly introduced SSDs made booting quick but as always the tech industry has taken up the slack until even a 16 core monster with a fast SSD still takes a minute to get its feet under it.
So I wanted to try an alternative. Keep the Linux kernel but strip away everything else I could. Here goes … well not quite here goes nothing, but here goes a lot less.
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XDA ☛ Someone moved three lines of code in Linux 7.2 and got a 5% storage speed boost
Ensuring your code is working at its utmost best can be pretty daunting if you're not sure what to pull back, and by how much. However, sometimes the stars align, and you spot a really simple fix that significantly boosts your software's speed.
As good as that is, though, not many people can claim to have sped up a process by 5% simply by moving three chunks of code down by a few lines, which is exactly what one Linux engineer achieved with kernel version 7.2.
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Hackster ☛ Espressif Prepares for ESP32-E22 General Availability with Wi-Fi 6E Certification, Open Linux Driver
Despite those powerful processor cores, the ESP32-E22 isn't designed to act on its own; Espressif envisions the chip as being a communications coprocessor to a more powerful host, and to that end has released open source drivers for Linux version 5.4 and above. "The driver enables device manufacturers and system developers to integrate the ESP32-E22 into a wide range of host systems," the company says. "Developers can evaluate, customize, and extend the open-source code, lowering the barrier to development and accelerating the path from product design to mass production."
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Graphics Stack
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FreeBSD ☛ FreeBSD Graphics Port Upgraded to Linux 6.12
Graphics support in FreeBSD has reached a milestone with the drm-kmod port now including the Linux 6.12 (LTS) graphics driver. This version of the port works with FreeBSD 15.1 onwards.
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