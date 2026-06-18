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Security Leftovers
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Security Week ☛ Joomla, LiteSpeed Vulnerabilities Exploited in Attacks
The flaws allow attackers to execute arbitrary PHP code and gain root privileges on shared hosting servers.
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Security Week ☛ Microsoft Teams Relay Servers Abused in DragonForce Ransomware Attack
The attackers deployed a new Go-based backdoor that uses Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Teams servers for command-and-control.
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SANS ☛ The browser blind spot: Why your security tool may not be blocking what you think it is , (Wed, Jun 17th)
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LWN ☛ Security updates for Wednesday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (hplip, kernel, kernel-rt, libpng12, libpng15, libxml2, libxslt, mysql:8.0, mysql:8.4, opencryptoki, openssl, postfix, postgresql:15, rsync, and webkit2gtk3), Debian (asterisk, atril, gsasl, and libreoffice), Fedora (ack, bird, chromium, firefox, ldns, librabbitmq, nextcloud, nss, openslide, perl-Protocol-HTTP2, tig, vorbis-tools, and xen), Mageia (coturn, log4cxx, and python-tornado), SUSE (389-ds, buildah, container-suseconnect, distribution, editorconfig-core-c, elemental-system-agent, glib-networking, google-guest-agent, google-osconfig-agent, kernel, libcaca, libXpm, opensc, openssl-3, openvswitch, perl-Crypt-PBKDF2, python-python-dotenv, python311-aiosmtplib, python311-zeroconf, runc, shim, and sqlite3), and Ubuntu (ca-certificates, keystone, librabbitmq, linux, linux-aws, linux-kvm, linux-aws-hwe, linux-azure, linux-gcp, linux-hwe, linux-oracle, linux-azure, linux-azure, linux-gcp, linux-hwe, linux-oracle, linux-azure-6.8, linux-oracle-5.15, nova, openimageio, qemu, and squid).
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SANS ☛ The Behavior of Coordinated SSH Brute Force Attacks over the last three months , (Wed, Jun 17th)
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LWN ☛ Everything security at PyCon US 2026
The Python Software Foundation blog has a post with a summary of the security-related content at PyCon US 2026 with links to slides from important sessions. The recordings will be published to the PyCon US channel on YouTube, and the post will be updated with links to those videos as they are made available.