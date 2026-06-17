news
BSD and GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems
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Carl Svensson ☛ AmigaOS 2: The Greatest Upgrade
In 1985 the Amiga 1000 was launched, and there was much rejoicing. Competing with a lineup of other 16-bit machines such as the IBM PC, Apple Macintosh and Atari ST, it offered far superior sound and graphics capabilities at a surprisingly low cost. It also provided something else the competition lacked: effortless, performant pre-emptive multitasking. The only other option for people who wanted a multi-tasking machine with some semblance of a GUI at this point in time was, to the best of my knowledge, to fork out an exuberant amount of money for a Unix workstation.
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BSD
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Distro Watch ☛ BSD Release: FreeBSD 15.1
Colin Percival has announced the release of FreeBSD 15.1, the second release in FreeBSD's latest stable branch: [...]
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SUSE/OpenSUSE
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Agama: Releasing version 22
Summertime is arriving to Europe. But we all know summer does not officially start until we have had the chance to meet and share our passion for open source at the annual openSUSE Conference. And since we do not want to show up to the party empty-handed, we just finished cooking Agama 22.
As anticipated on the previous blog post, in this new version we focused our efforts on polishing the user experience.
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