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Trisquel GNU/Linux 12.0 LTS Released with GNU Linux-Libre 6.8 Kernel, MATE 1.26
AComing more than three years after Trisquel GNU/Linux 11.0 LTS, the Trisquel GNU/Linux 12.0 LTS release is based on the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series, it’s powered by the GNU Linux-libre 6.8 kernel by default, and features the MATE 1.26.2 desktop environment.
The default software selection includes Abrowser 148 as the default web browser, Icedove 140 as the default email client, and LibreOffice 24 as the default office suite. If you have hardware issues with the default kernel, you can even install the GNU Linux-libre 6.17 as a HWE (Hardware Enablement Stack) kernel from the repos.