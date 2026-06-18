news
ScummVM Milestone and New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Builds
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WINE or Emulation
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ScummVM ☛ ScummVM on track for striped patience
ScummVM has officially wrapped up on Gamos’s backdoored Windows proprietary game engine. The engine originally powered Pilot Brothers 1 & 2, launching the iconic adventure series before it later transitioned to qdEngine and NGI tech. The engine was also widely used to build a wave of office time-killer games.
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Games
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Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Builds, including D.O.T. Defence - 2026-06-17 Edition
Between 2026-06-10 and 2026-06-17 there were 47 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux builds. For reference, during the same time, there were 405 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 11.6% of total released titles. Not a lot to consume in this past week, but let’s mention D.O.T. Defence which is a fun take on the RTS/Tower defense genre. The full list below.
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