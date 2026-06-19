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Games: Epic's Lore, Godot 4.7, and DRM
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It's FOSS ☛ Epic Games Built Its Own Git Alternative For Handling Large Files
Written in Rust and released under the MIT license, Lore is a version control system for handling large, complex data.
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Godot Engine ☛ Godot 4.7 – Lights, Camera, Action!
Like a cult classic movie, Godot 4 has only gotten better with age. This brings us to Godot 4.7. With 3 years under its belt, the 4.7 _Director’s Cut_ offers colors of never-before-reached intensity.
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ARC Raiders' Switch to Denuvo Anti-Cheat is Breaking the Game for Linux Users Right Now
This one may have passed you by, but the team over at Embark Studios has gradually been rolling out Denuvo Anti-Cheat for ARC Raiders. Previously, the game utilized Easy Anti-Cheat, which runs pretty smoothly for Linux users, provided the developers take a couple of steps, and ARC Raiders has historically run well on Linux devices. But as Embark is rolling out the Denuvo build to more players, we're hearing several reports of the game failing to boot on Linux.
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Heroic Games Launcher Setup 2026: Play Epic & GOG on Linux in 12 Steps
Heroic Games Launcher v2.19.1 lets you play your Epic Games, GOG, and Amazon Prime Gaming libraries on Linux, Windows, macOS, and Steam Deck – without running the bloated official clients. Released January 27, 2026, Heroic now supports four storefronts (including experimental ZOOM Platform on Linux), ships with a built-in Wine/Proton manager, and takes under 10 minutes to set up via Flatpak. This guide walks through every step, from fresh install to your first game session, including platform-specific quirks, all 12 setup steps, and the 8 most common failure modes.