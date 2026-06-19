original
Microsoft Storm Ahead (Mass Layoffs July 2026)
For us, another heatwave on the way:
Last month we had a heatwave (coinciding with the parade) and it looks like another one is coming our way. We've spent more time gardening and we are trying to ensure the plants can all endure this season.
Tux Machines is running at a steady, maintainable rhythm on a system that is fully supported for several years to come (latest Debian) and statCounter says Windows is at an all-time low ahead of next month's massive Microsoft layoffs. █
Image source: Evelyn De Morgan Vintage Art