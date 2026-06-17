news
Net/Web: Tools, Thunderbird, Firefox, and More
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Dark Reading ☛ IT, Telcos, Healthcare at Risk of HTTP/2 DDoS Attacks
The denial-of-service (DoS) exploit takes advantage of two features in HTTP/2 that were designed to save Internet bandwith, not power massive amplification attacks.
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Rodrigo Ghedin ☛ End of the line for ad-blocking extensions on Chrome and (most of) its forks
Firefox (and its derivatives) and Safari will continue to support Manifest v2.
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Adam Newbold ☛ Single Page Plaintext Caddy Sites
Since the entire purpose of this “site” is to serve a single file, this is the perfect case for Caddy’s respond directive: [...]
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Mozilla
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Firefox Tooling Announcements: Firefox Profiler Deployment (June 16, 2026)
The latest version of the Firefox Profiler is now live! Check out the full changelog below to see what’s changed: [...]
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Thunderbird ☛ Thunderbird Blog: Mobile Progress Report: June 2026
The past month was busy; the theme was evolution. We went into this quarter with our own ideas for what we wanted to accomplish. However, our users had better ideas. With the release of Thunderbird’s own mail service, Thundermail, the need for a better account settings import process across our services and apps became vital.
We have also heard from our users about issues they had with syncing, notifications, bugs, and more. As such, we refined our roadmap, because the goal is always a better, safer, more private email client, and delivering that experience is more important than any foregone projects. Our roadmap can change, but our goal to deliver the best cannot.
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Waterfox ☛ Waterfox 6.6.15 - Security fixes - Waterfox Release
Fixed multiple security vulnerabilities as described in Mozilla Foundation Security Advisory 2026-58.
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Mozilla ☛ Firefox is easier than ever to customize
Firefox gives you many ways to make the browser your own, from privacy settings and AI controls to tab management, custom colors, and more. As we continue to improve Firefox, you get more control over how it works for you.
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Mozilla ☛ What’s new in Firefox this June, and what’s next on the Firefox roadmap
Firefox has been busy introducing updates across productivity, privacy and AI. From Project Nova and browser-wide AI controls to expanded privacy protections and new ways to stay organized, the goal is simple: help you spend less time managing your browser and more time getting things done online.
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