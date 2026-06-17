news
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32C3, Raspberry Pi, Adafruit, and More
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Devices/Embedded
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Hackaday ☛ Smart Bulb WiFi Server Hosts “Banned” Literature
In any case, the hardest part of the hack was carving the ESP32C3 in the bulb out of the IoToreo bulb enough to access it. Unfortunately having done so, [Rick] wasn’t able to get an SDcard interface soldered on, so he’s stuck with just 4MB for books and webserver. That means only a few epubs can fit on the bulb, but it’s better than those books being unavailable.
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Rick Osgood ☛ Banned Book Library
The one thing that struck me as a potential problem was the flash size. It was listed as 4MB. This is not very much space to host a library of books... That 4MB would need to fit all of the firmware, the website, and any books. Not much space. I thought I might be able to overcome this by adding storage, such as a microSD card reader. More on that later.
I purchased two of these bulbs to play with. I figured I might end up breaking or bricking one, so having a backup would be good.
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Open Hardware/Modding
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CNX Software ☛ SCINTIX P4 ESP32-P4 Compute Module works with (some) Raspberry Pi CM4/CM5 carrier boards (Crowdfunding)
SCINTIX P4 is an ESP32-P4 RISC-V Compute Module with an ESP32-C6 for wireless connectivity that’s compatible with Raspberry Pi CM4/CM5 carrier boards, at least partially. It should be the first MCU-based system-on-module in Raspberry Pi CM4/CM5 form factor, and RELOC says the SCINTIX P4 gives access to displays, cameras, Ethernet, USB, and all the peripherals the ESP32-P4 exposes when connected to a carrier board. It can also be programmed in standalone mode through its built-in USB Type-C port.
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Raspberry Pi ☛ Your Maker Monday projects
If you take a look across social media today using #MakerMonday, you’ll find some weird, some wonderful, and some only partially finished nerdy projects, many of which will be powered by Raspberry Pi. Here are a few the Raspberry Pi Official Magazine team came across recently…
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Jason Becker ☛ I Built a Guitar
Apparently I didn't post this on my blog? I did a fun, 4 week course with Ohad from Barbibay Guitars and Matt Rector at Baltimore Node to build a guitar from a kit. Very happy with what I learned and how it turned out.
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Arduino ☛ This cryocooler was made using 3D-printed parts
Hyperspace Pirate built his Gifford-McMahon cryocooler on a budget. It is really just a cylinder with a piston inside. But it is sealed, so an external actuator moves the piston with magnets. An Arduino UNO Rev3 controls the rotation of a stepper, translated into linear motion to move the cylinder in and out. Originally limit switches detected the ends of the stroke, but Hyperspace Pirate switched to Hall effect sensors. Because he used an Arduino, Hyperspace Pirate was able to time the piston movement to match the opening of the cylinder’s valve.
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Adafruit ☛ A Linux build tree for the Adafruit Fruit Jam
This GitHub repo builds tiny Buildroot-based Linux images for RP2350 RISC-V (Hazard3) boards. The original target is the Raspberry Pi Pico 2 / SparkFun Pro Micro RP2350 work; this branch adds an Adafruit Fruit Jam RP2350B bring-up target.
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