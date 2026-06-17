Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32C3, Raspberry Pi, Adafruit, and More

The one thing that struck me as a potential problem was the flash size. It was listed as 4MB. This is not very much space to host a library of books... That 4MB would need to fit all of the firmware, the website, and any books. Not much space. I thought I might be able to overcome this by adding storage, such as a microSD card reader. More on that later.

I purchased two of these bulbs to play with. I figured I might end up breaking or bricking one, so having a backup would be good.