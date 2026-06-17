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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 17, 2026



Quoting: We tested Linux on the new Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 5 AMD - Notebookcheck News —

Lenovo's ThinkPad series offers Linux support in general and some models can be purchased with Linux out of the box. These are good prerequisites if you do not want to use Windows 11 or if you are concerned about the current memory situation. We recently reviewed the new ThinkPad T16 Gen 5, which is only shipped with 16 GB RAM. This is still sufficient for many tasks when running Windows, but if you really want to upgrade your memory considering the current price situation (16 GB currently around 200 Euros) is another question. Linux has lower system requirements and does not install as much bloatware, so the 16 GB setup gives you a little more headroom. Lenovo's official documentation lists Fedora Linux, ubuntu Linux and Linux as supported operating systems, even though some features might not work properly (like the WWAN module, for example). We used the latest version of Ubuntu (26.04) and created a bootable USB drive. To load Ubuntu from the drive, please make sure to deactivate the Secure Boot option in the BIOS.