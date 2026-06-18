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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 18, 2026



Quoting: Windows 11 25H2 - I'm so happy to not be using this —

Windows 11 remains pointless. I'm ultra-happy not to be using this system anymore, not having to dread the pointless changes and the desktop-cum-smartphone crap. Buying the Macbook was a lot of money, but man, the psychological value alone is worth it. Yonder, my system updates in about 15 minutes, no questions asked, nothing. Simple, fast, hassle free. Even my Linux systems, at their worst, aren't as annoying as Windows 11. Sometimes, I do have update woes in my various Kubuntu instances, but that gets sorted out quickly.

A year ago, I detested Windows 11. A year later, I still do. 25H2 is much like its predecessor, only faster. Okay, I will grant you that. Sure, Microsoft managed to improve the Windows 11 speed, a lot. But that's a low bar. It's like making something 5x slower, and then you speed it up 2x, that's not really an achievement, that's more minimizing the original damage, you're still 2.5x worse than you were before. I mean, if the update works for you, you will probably not get any nasty, unexpected changes, and you will benefit from a big performance boost. But then, things like Storage and Web search and default apps, and you realize your IQ isn't in that double-digit area, nor do you volunteer to be Microsoft's happy-go-lucky cash cow peasant. Nah.

So here we go. Ignore me, if you like. Chuckle, if you can. What do I know. I'm an efficiency-driven dinosaur. But I do have a few virtual machines, with Windows 7 and 10 in there, properly set for real, actual, Web-free productivity, and I will keep using them for as long as I can, out of pure spite. For serious things, Linux and Mac, here we go. Windows 11 remains technologica non grata in me quarters. This latest review affirms it. Pointless, it remains. And we're done.