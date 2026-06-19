Red Hat's Latest Blog Posts, Including Promotion of Slop Plagiarism and False Marketing With Made-up Numbers

EvalHub is a service for running large language model (LLM) evaluation benchmarks in Kubernetes environments. As organizations scale their AI/ML workloads, they face increasing challenges around resource management, fair sharing, and job prioritization. This is where Kueue comes in.

Kueue is a Kubernetes-native system for queueing and managing workloads. This guide explores why and how to use Kueue with EvalHub to build a production-ready evaluation platform.