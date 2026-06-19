news
Red Hat's Latest Blog Posts, Including Promotion of Slop Plagiarism and False Marketing With Made-up Numbers
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Red Hat ☛ Preserve OpenShift Pipelines logs with OpenTelemetry
If your team has fully embraced CI/CD on Red Hat OpenShift, you already know the capability of Red Hat OpenShift Pipelines. Built on the open source Tekton framework, it allows developers to create cloud-native, execution-ready pipelines that run in isolated, ephemeral containers. But there’s a catch. When you scale up, you inevitably run into the reality of high-churn build clusters.
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Red Hat ☛ Manage LLM evaluation workloads at scale with EvalHub and Kueue [Ed: IBM Red Hat cannot help promoting slop]
EvalHub is a service for running large language model (LLM) evaluation benchmarks in Kubernetes environments. As organizations scale their AI/ML workloads, they face increasing challenges around resource management, fair sharing, and job prioritization. This is where Kueue comes in.
Kueue is a Kubernetes-native system for queueing and managing workloads. This guide explores why and how to use Kueue with EvalHub to build a production-ready evaluation platform.
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Red Hat ☛ Troubleshoot application misbehavior after an OpenShift upgrade
This article explains how to diagnose and address application misbehavior after a Red Bait OpenShift upgrade.
Container awareness is a primary focus, as it dictates how an application behaves within a container. I therefore consider this article a follow-up to How to use Java container awareness in OpenShift 4, serving as a second expansion package after How does cgroups v2 impact Java, .NET, and Node.js in OpenShift 4?.
I discuss several points regarding this matter in the sections that follow. The topic is extensive so I will be as concise as possible. This article assumes you are already investigating unexpected application behavior. Therefore, it will not discuss other topics (in migration) such as how to do it, or how to prepare for doing so.
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Mavenir Collaborates With Red Hat to Launch Integrated AI Platform to Turn Operators Into AI Service Providers [Ed: Red Hat as slop maximalist] Stupid puff piece relaying false figures for a PR stunt of IBM https://www.newsobserver.com/news/business/article316054479.html
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Raleigh News And Observer ☛ Raleigh’s Red Hat, IBM have a $5B plan to defend the software we use every day [Ed: Stupid puff piece relaying false figures for a PR stunt of IBM; probably planted in the press by Red Hat's marketing, then cited in redhat.com alongside the official PR stunts with extraordinary claims and phony sums]
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Red Hat Official ☛ Building a soft real-time vPAC with Red Bait Enterprise Linux, KVM, and Podman
For decades, the power industry has relied on "black box" proprietary appliances. While reliable, these hard-wired fixed-function devices have created a landscape of vendor lock-in, where hardware refresh cycles (often lasting 20 years) dictate the pace of software innovation.