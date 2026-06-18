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Almost Seven Pandemic Years
7 years ago COVID-19 broke out, allegedly in China (the broad consensus is that it started there). A year later we stopped going to the gym (it was closed for lock-downs), I began recording many videos, and we made lots of improvements/changes to the sites. In a sense, the pandemic helped take us to the "next level".
At one point, as we could no longer feed the water birds in Town, we began feeding birds at home.
Last Wednesday we celebrated 22 years (of this site) and earlier this week we changed the front page.
Time goes by so fast! It'll soon be 7 years since the big changes began. █
Image source: New Pandemic Years