Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark

The Minisforum Elite Mini M2 is a compact mini PC built around Intel’s Panther Lake platform. In this series, I’ll explore the machine in detail from a Linux perspective, looking at hardware support, installation, power consumption, performance, thermals, noise, and everyday usability. I’ll also compare the M2 with a range of other mini PCs to see where it excels, where it falls short, and whether it’s a good choice for Linux users.

The M2 is powered by Intel’s Core Ultra 7 356H, a 16-core, 16-thread processor. It has dual DDR5 SODIMM slots, dual M.2 storage, Wi-Fi 7, dual 2.5GbE, and USB4. Its headline feature is local AI acceleration, with a 50 TOPS NPU and up to 90 TOPS combined NPU and GPU AI performance.

The Minisforum M2 uses Intel’s hybrid architecture, combining 4 Performance-cores, 8 Efficient-cores, and 4 Low Power Efficient-cores. The P-cores deliver the strongest single-threaded performance and are best suited to demanding foreground tasks. The E-cores add useful multi-threaded throughput, helping the chip perform well in heavily parallel workloads, while the LP E-cores are intended for light background activity and low-power operation. Unlike older Intel mobile chips with Hyper-Threading, the M2 exposes 16 cores and 16 threads, so each core maps to a single logical CPU.