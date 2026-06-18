news
Web Browsers/Web Servers: Nginx, Holes, Tor Browser
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Security Week ☛ Chrome and Firefox Updated to Patch Critical, High-Severity Vulnerabilities
Fresh Chrome and Firefox updates are now rolling out with fixes for over 70 vulnerabilities, including critical and high-severity memory safety bugs that could potentially lead to remote code execution (RCE).
Chrome has been updated to versions 149.0.7827.155/.156 for Windows and macOS and version 149.0.7827.155 for Linux to resolve 33 security defects, 32 of which were found by Google.
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Dan Langille ☛ Adding an nginx proxy in front of Victoria-Labs
Victoria-Logs has an built-in UI – and it’s easier for me to access via my web browser if I put Nginx in front of it.
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Dan Langille ☛ Getting Nginx logs into Victoria-Logs
My goal today: get nginx logs into Victoria-Logs. I’ve already gotten Victoria-Logs running on FreeBSD and replaced syslog with syslog-ng to get TLS
NOTE: This post was originally only about Nginx. I’ve since added general syslog messages to the configuration.
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Blain Smith ☛ RFC 10008: The HTTP QUERY Method
QUERY changes that. The semantics are simple: send a body, get a response, and the whole exchange is treated like a GET from the perspective of caching and safety.
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Chromium
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9to5Google ☛ Google Chrome update will fully close the door on ad blockers
Google Chrome’s move to Manifest V3 for extensions is closing its final loophole and, with it, bringing the end of many ad blocker tools.
The move to Manifest V3 has been in the works for years at this point, with one of the main points of criticism from users being that the change would break most ad blockers due to the new permissions structure and Google’s focus on privacy. The impacts of that were felt broadly in 2024 and, now, Google is closing the book on Manifest V2 and, in turn, popular ad blockers such as uBlock Origin.
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Mozilla
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Tor ☛ New Release: Tor Browser 15.0.16 | The Tor Project
Tor Browser 15.0.16 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.
This version includes important security updates to Firefox.
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Firefox Tooling Announcements: New Deploy of PerfCompare (June 17th)
The latest version of PerfCompare is now live!
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