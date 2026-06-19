Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

In 2019, I started using DOOM emacs as my main emacs “distribution”. A decision which I figured I’d stick with for many years to come. In late 2023, I switched back to neovim for some time, and finally came back to the light early last year.

However, we all knew this day would come.

I have been bitten by the vanilla emacs bug, the call to craft my own lisp environment being too loud to ignore any longer. After some polishing work, I am content with introducing: [...]