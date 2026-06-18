Ubuntu flavours now need a beta release to ship

Most flavours already hit the beta milestone every six months without issue. But until now a flavour that missed the deadline could still be granted a one-off exception.

During the Ubuntu 26.04 LTS cycle, that’s what happened with Ubuntu Kylin, the Chinese-orientated spin that uses the UKUI desktop. It missed the Beta window but still made the final release.

That won’t happen again. To get an official stable release, a flavour now must have a beta release out the same time as every other flavour, as Canonical’s Oliver Reiche says in a mailing list announcement:

“To ensure that every flavor is fully prepared for the final release, please be advised that no flavor will be considered for an official release unless it has successfully submitted a Beta release according to the scheduled timeline”.

For users of flavours, this has an obvious upside: a more stable stable release come April or October.