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I tried AnduinOS 2.0, and it may be the easiest way to ditch Windows for Linux
Quoting: I tried AnduinOS 2.0, and it may be the easiest way to ditch Windows for Linux | ZDNET —
AnduinOS 2 Jack Wallen/ZDNET ZDNET's key takeaways
AnduinOS 2.0 beta is available, and it's something special. This desktop distribution is fast, clean, and private. You can download and test the latest release now.
"Today, AIURSOFT Limited is thrilled to announce the beta release of AnduinOS 2.0.0. This is not just another system update; it is a fundamental, ground-up architectural rewrite of our entire operating system."
That's the opening to the announcement about AnduinOS 2.0. It continues to say, "Listening closely to community feedback regarding maintainability and package management, we have completely reimagined how AnduinOS is built, distributed, and maintained."
Essentially, AIURSOFT Limited is leaving behind the era of 'remastering' and moving into the era of true distro engineering.