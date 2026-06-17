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Raven Prism is a Linux Computer That Happens To Be A Pair of Glasses
Quoting: Raven Prism is a Linux Computer That Happens To Be A Pair of Glasses —
Powering it is RavenOS, the company's own Linux-based OS built around gaze-first, hands-free interaction. So yeah, it does not run Android or AOSP, and Raven is already building apps with future spatial environments in mind.
The device supports SSH out of the box, can be rooted, and system images are planned for release soon. Moreover, as a native ARM64 Linux platform, it can run anything built for that environment, including Unity, web apps, local AI models, and agents.
At launch, the Raven Prism is set to ship with more than 25 apps, and if you want to build for it, the SDK is live on GitHub, with a development kit also in the works.