news
Canonical/Ubuntu: Ubuntu 26.10 Plans, FunOS 24.04.4 LTS, and Golioth PouchPouch
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Ubuntu 26.10 is Expected to Have Speech To Text Support
Canonical, the company behind Ubuntu, is making a new speech to text application. Ubuntu 26.10 is expected as the first release to include it. The new app is named myna, a bird that’s known for its ability to mimic human speech.
-
FunOS 24.04.4 LTS (Build 20260618)
Release Date: June 19, 2026Base: Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS (Noble Numbat) The FunOS team is pleased to announce the release of FunOS 24.04.4 LTS (Build 20260618). This update delivers an updated package base, Firefox ESR updates, and significant quality-of-life improvements to the JWM desktop environment, including fully automated menus and persistent display settings.
-
Ubuntu ☛ So you need to add microcontrollers to your fleet: now what?
More about Golioth PouchPouch is Golioth’s transport-agnostic application layer protocol that enables secure and efficient transmission of data between intermittently offline nodes across multiple network hops. Pouch allows for highly constrained MCU devices (< 100 KB flash and memory) to communicate with the Golioth cloud platform, whether directly over protocols like CoAP, HTTP, or MQTT, or indirectly via a gateway over BLE, serial, etc.