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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 18, 2026



Quoting: Every time I crawl back to Windows, EndeavourOS pulls me home to Linux —

I dual-boot Windows and Linux (via EndeavourOS) on my gaming laptop. The setup made sense in theory: Windows for the edge cases, LInux for everything else. What I didn't expect is how rarely I'd actually boot into Windows, and how quickly I'd feel its weight every time I did.

This isn't an OS wars piece; Windows and Linux are both valid operating systems that people use on real hardware. But every time WIndows pulls me in, EndeavourOS yanks me back home again, and the reasons are fairly consistent. Here are five that keep showing up.