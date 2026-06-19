ITK-SNAP is a multi-platform medical image segmentation application for working with 3D and 4D biomedical image data.

It combines focused image navigation, manual delineation, and semi-automatic segmentation tools in a Qt6-based interface designed specifically for anatomical structure segmentation. The software supports common medical imaging workflows, including reviewing volumetric scans, labeling structures, working with multiple linked images, and preparing segmentation data for research and clinical analysis.

This is free and open source software.