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Free and Open Source Software
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ITK-SNAP - multi-platform medical image segmentation application
ITK-SNAP is a multi-platform medical image segmentation application for working with 3D and 4D biomedical image data.
It combines focused image navigation, manual delineation, and semi-automatic segmentation tools in a Qt6-based interface designed specifically for anatomical structure segmentation. The software supports common medical imaging workflows, including reviewing volumetric scans, labeling structures, working with multiple linked images, and preparing segmentation data for research and clinical analysis.
This is free and open source software.
Dkron - distributed job scheduling system for cloud native environments
Dkron is a distributed job scheduling system for cloud native environments.
It acts as a cron replacement that runs scheduled jobs across clusters of servers, using leader failover and distributed coordination to avoid single points of failure. The software is built to scale from small deployments to large clusters and is suited to automating recurring workloads across multiple machines.
This is free and open source software.
MITK - Medical Imaging Interaction Toolkit
MITK (Medical Imaging Interaction Toolkit) is a C++ toolkit and application framework for developing interactive medical image processing software.
It combines ITK and VTK with its own application framework, giving developers a foundation for building research prototypes, custom imaging tools, and extensible medical image computing applications.
The project also provides MITK Workbench, a ready-to-use application for viewing, processing, segmenting, and registering medical image data. It’s designed for workflows involving multimodal medical images such as CT, MRI, PET, and DICOM data, with interactive 2D, 3D, and 4D visualization tools.
Dagu - lightweight workflow orchestration engine
Dagu is a lightweight workflow orchestration engine for Linux that lets you define Directed Acyclic Graphs in YAML and run them from a single self-contained binary.
It is designed for local-first operation and can handle everything from scheduled jobs and existing script orchestration to distributed coordinator/worker execution across multiple machines over gRPC. Dagu stores its state in local files by default and does not require an external database, message broker, or language-specific runtime.
This is free and open source software.