Free and Open Source Software

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Debian-Based SparkyLinux 2026.06 Rolling Brings Linux Kernel 7.1 Support

Derived from the upcoming Debian 14 “Forky” software repositories (Debian Testing), the SparkyLinux 2026.06 release is powered by the Linux 7.0 kernel series by default, but it also offers support for installing the latest and greatest Linux 7.1 kernel for those feeling adventurous.

PipeWire 1.6.7 Is Out with Better ALSA Support and Small Fixes

Coming three weeks after PipeWire 1.6.6, the PipeWire 1.6.7 release further improves support for the Advanced Linux Sound Architecture (ALSA) audio stack by fixing a regression in ALSA’s period_size calculations and a potential segfault that occurred when removing a sound card due to improper ALSA API usage.

NVIDIA 595.84 Linux Driver Improves Support for 007 First Light and Other Games

NVIDIA 595.84 is here to address hangs, black screens, or corruption issues in the 007 First Light, Assassin’s Creed Origins, Total War: Warhammer III, Elden Ring, Elden Ring Nightrein, Grounded 2, Crimson Desert, John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando, Windrose, ExoDomia, Screamer, Incursion Red River, Far Far West, Paradise Nowhere, and Star Rupture games.

Firefox 153 Enters Beta Testing as the Next Extended Support Release Series

The big news with Firefox 153 is that it will be the next Firefox ESR (Extended Support Release) series, supported for 15 months with regular updates that coincide with new Firefox releases. Firefox 153 ESR will join the Firefox 140 ESR and Firefox 115 ESR releases, the latter being retired in September 2026.

Qt Creator 20 Open-Source IDE Released with AI Support, New Zen Mode

Coming a little over three months after Qt Creator 19, the Qt Creator 20 release introduces support for AI agents via a new ACP Client extension (Agent Client Protocol) implementation. With this feature, you can allow AI agents that understand your codebase to perform actions on your behalf, such as editing files, running commands, or triggering builds.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tails 7.9

Follow our installation instructions.

New Release: Tor Browser 15.0.16

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

Internet Society

The World Cup of Internet Resilience

Thursday, 11 June marked the beginning of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The World Cup is the most-watched sporting event in the world, and this year’s edition is the biggest of all time, with 48 countries competing.

news

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 19, 2026

image segmentation application

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
Linux Kernel 7.1 Officially Released, Here’s What’s New

  
Linux kernel 7.1 is now available for download with new features, enhanced hardware support through new and updated drivers, improvements to filesystems and networking, and much more.

 
KDE Plasma 6.7 has way more useful features than I expected - and you'll likely get it soon

  
The latest release of one of the finest desktop environments on the market is here

 
Sailfish OS (GNU/Linux) on "Commodore"

  
3 stories

 
VirtualBox 7.2.10 Released with Initial Support for Linux Kernel 7.1

  
VirtualBox 7.2.10 open-source virtualization software is now available for download with initial support for Linux kernel 7.1, extra fixes for the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.8 kernel, and other changes.


  
 


 
Android Leftovers

  
Android's sideloading changes are getting closer as Google shares new timeline

 
I left tiling window managers for KDE, and my Linux desktop finally feels complete

  
There’s just something about a complete desktop experience. Tiling window managers can be great and really light on system resources

 
This Linux distro wants to keep running software 1,000 years from now

  
Well, one Linux distro aims to make the process a lot easier for people in the third millennium by giving them one instruction

 
Help… My browser cannot connect to Mageia’s website

  
A user reported getting a message saying that the part of mageia.org he wanted to visit was unreachable

 
Sparky 2026.06

  
There are new SparkyLinux 2026.06

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Microsoft Storm Ahead (Mass Layoffs July 2026) [original]

  
statCounter says Windows is at an all-time low ahead of next month massive Microsoft layoffs

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Debian-Based SparkyLinux 2026.06 Rolling Brings Linux Kernel 7.1 Support

  
SparkyLinux 2026.06 distribution is now available for download based on Debian 14 “Forky” and powered by Linux kernel 7.0, but also offering support for installing the latest Linux 7.1 kernel series.

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security related picks

 
today's leftovers

  
GNU/Linux and more

 
Standards Leftovers

  
Consortia related

 
FSF / Software Freedom / GNU Leftovers

  
FOSS picks

 
BSD, GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems

  
OS news

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development news

 
Web Browsers/Web Servers: Nginx, Holes, Tor Browser

  
WWW leftovers

 
Android Leftovers

  
This Android feature has saved me from countless headaches, but it's not enabled by default

 
Raspberry Pi, RISC-V, and More Hardware

  
Hardware picks

 
KDE: Ocean, Qt Contributors Summit, and Amarok 3.3.3

  
KDE leftovers

 
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers

  
Fedora elections too

 
Barry Kauler on CUPS, Chromium, and More in EasyOS

  
EasyOS updates

 
Applications: Audacity 4.0, FairScan 2.0, and More

  
Application news

 
ScummVM Milestone and New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Builds

  
some gaming news

 
today's howtos

  
dominated by two domains

 
5 things that are surprisingly easier on Linux than Windows

  
Windows is the de facto desktop OS for most people

 
These 4 alien Linux concepts confused me when I switched from Windows

  
Switching from Windows to Linux isn’t like switching from one app to another

 
NetBSD 11.0 RC5 available!

  
please help testing

 
Ubuntu flavours now need a beta release to ship

  
Ubuntu has announced an ‘important policy update’, making beta releases mandatory for all Ubuntu flavours, no exceptions

 
Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark

  
In this series, I’ll explore the machine in detail from a Linux perspective

 
Web-Based Remote Installation for Fedora Linux: Here’s What We’re Building

  
If you’ve ever needed to install Fedora Linux on a headless server, a Raspberry Pi, or any machine without a monitor attached

 
Games: Unreal Engine 6, Apidya' Special, and More

  
half a dozen picks from GamingOnLinux

 
PipeWire 1.6.7 Is Out with Better ALSA Support and Small Fixes

  
PipeWire 1.6.7 audio/video server for Linux is now available for download with fixes for various issues and regressions for the ALSA sound stack, scheduler, the RT portal, and more.

 
Android Leftovers

  
I skipped buying an expensive smart camera by repurposing an old Android device

 
The 5 Linux distros you should never run on an old PC

  
"Just install Linux" is popular advice when someone needs to squeeze a little bit more life out of an old PC

 
Every time I crawl back to Windows, EndeavourOS pulls me home to Linux

  
I dual-boot Windows and Linux (via EndeavourOS) on my gaming laptop

 
6 distros that prove Linux is the future of desktop PCs

  
An age-old rhetorical question has plagued everyone’s favorite open-source operating system from the very beginning

 
Android Leftovers

  
Google issues quick fix for broken Android Auto phone calls

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
System76 boss reckons he can liberate the entire PC stack... just give him another 15 years

  
Bootstrapped Linux box-botherer flogs new Thelio kit, talks up COSMIC, and politely declines to bolt AI onto everything

 
CookieOS – Linux distribution based on Debian

  
CookieOS is an operating system aimed at users moving away from proprietary platforms

 
Almost Seven Pandemic Years [original]

  
It'll soon be 7 years since the big changes began

 
Windows 11 25H2 - I'm so happy to not be using this

  
I couldn't truly have these guarantees with Linux

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
LWN on Kernel, File Systems, and Trusted Publishing

  
5 articles outside paywall today

 
AI agent runs amok in Fedora and elsewhere

  
the motive behind the agent's actions is still a mystery

 
The Netherlands is Leaving Microsoft Behind [original]

  
Better late than never?

 
Season of Record-Breaking Microsoft Layoffs is Upon Us [original]

  
We've been seeing a lot of positive news lately

 
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers

  
security leftovers

 
BSD and GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems

  
3 more stories

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards

  
FOSS and more

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development related picks

 
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Matters, Ask Noah Show, and More

  
New slips and episodes

 
Linux Kernel and Graphics News

  
Kernel and more

 
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers

  
mostly redhat.com

 
Ubuntu Touch, Ubuntu GNU/Linux, and Canonical Promoting Slop

  
slop galore

 
PostgreSQL Databases: pg_kpart 1.0 and powa-archivist 5.1.2

  
postgres related releases

 
Net/Web: Tools, Thunderbird, Firefox, and More

  
mostly Mozilla stuff

 
Barry Kauler on EasyOS: Chromium and Cursors

  
some updates from BK

 
Mozilla Firefox 152 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

  
Mozilla Firefox 152 open-source web browser is now available for download with experimental support for the new JPEG XL image format, better support for multi-monitor setups, and many other changes.

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical picks

 
Applications: syslog-ng, GUI Package Manager for CachyOS, and V-Ray for Blender Comes to GNU/Linux

  
some software news

 
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32C3, Raspberry Pi, Adafruit, and More

  
Hardware leftovers

 
KDE GSoC Work, Week 3 Reports Concerning ActionCollection and Kdenlive

  
two new weekly reports

 
SteamOS on Hardware (DRM), Epic Games Wants Linux Rootkits

  
4 stories regarding games

 
Apple and GNU/Linux Containers

  
a pair of reports

 
NVIDIA 595.84 Linux Driver Improves Support for 007 First Light and Other Games

  
NVIDIA 595.84 production-ready graphics driver for Linux is now available for download with improvements for several video games and various bug fixes to improve stability.

 
Arch Linux locks down AUR signups amid wave of malicious commits

  
Arch Linux is a fast, lightweight Linux distribution

 
Firefox 153 Enters Beta Testing as the Next Extended Support Release Series

  
Firefox 153 open-source web browser is now available for public beta testing with new color picker quick action, PDF improvements, support for QWACs, and new features for web developers.

 
Games: News Engagement, "Stop Destroying Videogames", and More

  
mostly from GamingOnLinux

 
Qt Creator 20 Open-Source IDE Released with AI Support, New Zen Mode

  
Qt Creator 20 open-source IDE (Integrated Development Environment) is now available for download with AI support, new Zen mode for distraction-free coding, and many other enhancements.

 
Android Leftovers

  
Google just dropped its biggest update of the year, and it hits Android, Pixel and Watch all at once

 
These 6 Linux monitoring tools helped me uncover every problem on my network

  
That is where Linux is still hard to beat

 
We tested Linux on the new Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 5 AMD

  
Lenovo's ThinkPads offer support for Linux out of the box and some models can also be purchased with Linux

 
Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark

  
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion

 
Raven Prism is a Linux Computer That Happens To Be A Pair of Glasses

  
Powering it is RavenOS, the company's own Linux-based OS built around gaze-first, hands-free interaction

 
I tried AnduinOS 2.0, and it may be the easiest way to ditch Windows for Linux

  
AnduinOS 2.0 is a speedy, private, Ubuntu-based Linux distro that's all about true distro engineering

 
Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update and Last Week at So-called 'FSFE'

  
4 more stories

 
IBM Fedora on Slop, Microsoft DRM, and Fake Security

  
IBM's Fedora Magazine

 
Alpine Linux is a crazy-fast distro for your desktop - with just one caveat

  
Alpine Linux isn't always considered for traditional desktop use

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Recent Videos/Shows About GNU/Linux

  
Via Invidious