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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 15, 2026



Quoting: Arch Linux locks down AUR signups amid wave of malicious commits —

The core Arch distribution itself is unaffected. The AUR is a community-run package repo – if something isn't in the official repo, it's probably here, assuming nobody's poisoned it. The AUR is user-submitted and unsupported, so users are expected to inspect package build files themselves before installation. The malicious packages attempted to pull in hostile JavaScript dependencies, including npm packages identified in the campaign.

Arch Linux is a fast, lightweight Linux distribution. It isn't for beginners – users need to pick their own display manager and desktop environment as well as their own applications. However, this makes it highly customizable.

The project's website says: "Currently we have official packages optimized for the x86-64 architecture. We complement our official package sets with a community-operated package repository that grows in size and quality each and every day." Unless, of course, miscreants go wild with malicious commits, and the team has to wade in to deal with the problem.