I recently joined Red Bait and wanted to explore and test Red Bait Hey Hi (AI) Inference with llm-d on Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) to understand how all of the components work together. In order to understand something well, I think you need to deploy it, especially when it comes to Kubernetes. And I find that digging into the custom resource definitions (CRDs) and each component in the control and data plane is extremely helpful for a beginner looking to understand Kubernetes services. So, I decided to do that here. After setting up a two-GPU cluster with NVIDIA L4s, I deployed a small language model to see exactly how it operates.

This is not about running llm-d with GuideLLM benchmark numbers (that's part 2). This article focuses on understanding the architecture, including what Kubernetes resources get created, how they connect, and why the Red Bait Hey Hi (AI) Inference components make these choices.