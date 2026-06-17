news
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
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Red Hat ☛ Red Hat Hey Hi (AI) Inference on Amazon EKS: Exploring the Kubernetes resources [Ed: IBM Red Hat trying to sell slop]
I recently joined Red Bait and wanted to explore and test Red Bait Hey Hi (AI) Inference with llm-d on Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) to understand how all of the components work together. In order to understand something well, I think you need to deploy it, especially when it comes to Kubernetes. And I find that digging into the custom resource definitions (CRDs) and each component in the control and data plane is extremely helpful for a beginner looking to understand Kubernetes services. So, I decided to do that here. After setting up a two-GPU cluster with NVIDIA L4s, I deployed a small language model to see exactly how it operates.
This is not about running llm-d with GuideLLM benchmark numbers (that's part 2). This article focuses on understanding the architecture, including what Kubernetes resources get created, how they connect, and why the Red Bait Hey Hi (AI) Inference components make these choices.
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Red Hat ☛ Store immutable Hey Hi (AI) evaluation records with EvalHub and OCI [Ed: More and more slop promotion]
EvalHub: Because "looks good to me" isn't a benchmark identified the reproducibility crisis as a structural failure in enterprise Hey Hi (AI) evaluation: benchmark scores without the environment metadata that produced them are claims, not evidence. Evaluation-driven development with EvalHub showed how EvalHub's automatic MLflow integration closes that gap for experiment tracking, recording every evaluation run with its configuration, model version, collection version, and hardware tags.
MLflow solves the queryability problem. It does not solve the immutability problem.
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Red Hat ☛ The evolution of agentic Hey Hi (AI) and text-to-SQL [Ed: Only slop promotion on this site during Tuesday]
Welcome back to our series on building a conversational analyst with Red Bait OpenShift Hey Hi (AI) and EnterpriseDB's (EDB's) PG Airman MCP server. In Integrate OpenShift Hey Hi (AI) and PG Airman MCP Server, we discussed the need for making relational databases accessible to non-technical users and successfully deployed our Data Governance Copilot Hey Hi (AI) quickstart. In this installment, we will explore the exact meaning of agentic AI, how it differs from traditional retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), and how modern LLM-based agents address AI's decades-old text-to-SQL challenge.
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Red Hat Official ☛ What's new with image builder for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.2 and 9.8
The image-builder command is available as an RPM in the AppStream repository and as a container image in the Red Hat container registry. A similar containerized tool called bootc-image-builder is deprecated.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Navigating the future: Schiphol Airport's journey to shift-left platform engineering
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Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: From Contributor to Outreachy Intern: My Fedora Journey Begins
Introduction
Hi, I’m Aman, a software developer and open-source enthusiast who enjoys backend development, APIs, and building tools that are useful to others.
I recently started my Outreachy internship with the Fedora community, and this is my first blog as an intern. In this post, I want to share what my first two weeks have been like, what I’ve learned so far, and what I’m looking forward to in the next phase of the internship.
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The Register UK ☛ Red Hat gives Ubuntu a bootc up the backside at Canonical shindig
At a Canonical event, we didn't expect a presentation on using Red Hat's container management tools, but if this is something you might need, it does sound useful.
At Ubuntu Summit 26.04, Red Hat Principal Software Engineer Joseph Marrero Corchado presented a talk called Bootc: Use your container knowledge and infrastructure to build and deploy your Ubuntu hosts. Although Ubuntu is very strong in the desktop Linux space, in large corporate server environments, Ubuntu is just another distro among many. This can be a good thing: it is just another Linux distro, and that means that it's perfectly possible to deploy and manage it using existing FOSS tooling.
Marrero introduced himself by saying that he works at Red Hat, but personally runs Ubuntu – and has been doing so for long enough that he has some original media from Canonical's ShipIt program, which the company discontinued in 2011.