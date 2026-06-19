These are my notes as I tried to figure out if it’s OK to assume that a multiplication of two signed integers results in something repeatable. Or more specifically, if I multiply two radix-2 strictly positive integers that are defined as “int” in C, is it enough to check that the result is strictly positive in order to ensure that the result hasn’t wrapped? Is this a portable solution?

I’ll give my answer right away: It’s a definite maybe. And since I’m sure that these integers are strictly positive, the simple way out is to change their definition to unsigned int, and call it a day. Which is what I eventually did.

The rest of this post consists of pieces of information I randomly gathered as I went along. I was never a big fan of unsigned integers of any sort, and this reminded me why.