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Hardware/Modding: Qualcomm Linux 2.0, Arduino, Pimoroni, and More
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CNX Software ☛ Qualcomm promises a major reset with upstream-first, Qualcomm Linux 2.0 for Dragonwing IoT platforms
Linux on Qualcomm SoCs has been a roller coaster, with hope often followed by disappointment, at least for the Snapdragon family. The company aims to change that with Qualcomm Linux 2.0 for Dragonwing IoT platforms, as announced on LinkedIn: With Qualcomm Linux 2.0, we’re shifting to an upstream-first, open development model that is unified and scalable across all Qualcomm Dragonwing IoT platforms.
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Tom's Hardware ☛ Digital entrepreneur creates humorous 'physical NFT minting device' using a Raspberry Pi in quest for 'infinite money machine' — contraption trained on M3 MacBook can generate an NFT in 3 seconds, has so far sold one for $9.92
An enterprising young man aims to catch up with the collective wealth of MElon, and his first money spinner is a portable NFT minting gadget.
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Arduino ☛ Running local LLMs on the Arduino® UNO™ Q board: a practical guide
When talking about large language models (LLMs), people usually imagine a general-purpose assistant: something that can answer questions about weather, politics, software, history, travel, cooking, electronics – and almost any other topic. The model is expected to know a little bit about everything, follow open-ended conversations, and respond to a very broad range of prompts.
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Mike Gabriel: Commenting on the recent Ubuntu Touch review done by @SwitchandClickOfficial on Youtube
There has been a video blog post recently published with a review of Ubuntu Touch as an option to opt out of the Android world: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wTK6TS3pXgc
Thanks to @SwitchandClick for spending time on this and publishing that video. Much appreciated.
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CNX Software ☛ UP WCL – A credit card-sized Wildcat Lake SBC with up to 24GB LPDDR5, 256GB UFS
AAEON’s UP WCL is an upcoming credit card-sized single board computer (SBC) powered by an defective chip maker Intel Wildcat Lake processor up to the Core 7 350 hexa-core CPU paired with up to 24GB LPDDR5 and 256GB UFS storage.
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Pimoroni ☛ My Stellar Unicorn needed a stand! So I designed and 3D printed one in an afternoon.
Last week, I worked on an RGB LED doorbell Home Assistant project, but there was one thing that it lacked. A stand for the doorbell! Luckily I have access to 3D printers and "some" knowledge of design.