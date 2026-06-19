pgAdmin 4 v9.16 and pgfmt 2.1 Released

According to the devs, Raspberry Pi Imager 2.0.10 includes all changes from Raspberry Pi Imager 2.0.9, but in released form. However, there are a few notable changes that are included only in this version, such as better handling of Wi-Fi SSID during OS customisation and improved reliability by removing dependency on the REST Countries API.

The biggest news with the new Raspberry Pi OS release is that the underlying operating system has finally moved from Linux kernel 6.12 LTS, which was introduced about a year ago, before Raspberry Pi OS got upgraded to the Debian 13 “Trixie” series, to the Linux 6.18 LTS kernel.

Derived from the upcoming Debian 14 “Forky” software repositories (Debian Testing), the SparkyLinux 2026.06 release is powered by the Linux 7.0 kernel series by default, but it also offers support for installing the latest and greatest Linux 7.1 kernel for those feeling adventurous.

Coming three weeks after PipeWire 1.6.6, the PipeWire 1.6.7 release further improves support for the Advanced Linux Sound Architecture (ALSA) audio stack by fixing a regression in ALSA’s period_size calculations and a potential segfault that occurred when removing a sound card due to improper ALSA API usage.

NVIDIA 595.84 is here to address hangs, black screens, or corruption issues in the 007 First Light, Assassin’s Creed Origins, Total War: Warhammer III, Elden Ring, Elden Ring Nightrein, Grounded 2, Crimson Desert, John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando, Windrose, ExoDomia, Screamer, Incursion Red River, Far Far West, Paradise Nowhere, and Star Rupture games.

The big news with Firefox 153 is that it will be the next Firefox ESR (Extended Support Release) series, supported for 15 months with regular updates that coincide with new Firefox releases. Firefox 153 ESR will join the Firefox 140 ESR and Firefox 115 ESR releases, the latter being retired in September 2026.