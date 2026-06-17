Struct A was consistently 30% slower than Struct B. Struct A was also 50% larger in memory.

In high-level languages, we are taught to think of memory as a simple, uniform resource. You ask for some bytes, you get them. But when you start caring about nanoseconds, you find out that memory is not uniform at all. Getting a value from RAM takes real time, and your CPU has no choice but to sit and wait for it.

This post is about that wait.