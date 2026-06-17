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Qt Creator 20 Open-Source IDE Released with AI Support, New Zen Mode
Coming a little over three months after Qt Creator 19, the Qt Creator 20 release introduces support for AI agents via a new ACP Client extension (Agent Client Protocol) implementation. With this feature, you can allow AI agents that understand your codebase to perform actions on your behalf, such as editing files, running commands, or triggering builds.
With this change, there’s now also a new AI > MCP Servers page where you can manage MCP (Model Context Protocol) servers. Moreover, the MPC Server extension, which can be enabled in the Extensions mode to communicate with AI assistants, has been expanded with support for tasks, new tools, and new commands.