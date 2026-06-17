Qt Creator 20 Open-Source IDE Released with AI Support, New Zen Mode

Agama 22 introduces a new Appearance tool that finally lets you configure the look of the web-based installer by changing the contrast and the combination of colors. The new dark scheme of the Agama installer wears SUSE’s brand colors by default. In addition, Agama 22 introduces a redesigned header and toolbar.

Coming almost two months after VirtualBox 7.2.8, the VirtualBox 7.2.10 release introduces several improvements for Linux host and guest, including initial support for the latest and greatest Linux 7.1 kernel series, better support for the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.8 kernel, and improved support for Linux kernel 7.0.

Highlights of Mozilla Thunderbird 152 include updated the GMail OAuth 2.0 authentication method to use the (Proof Key for Code Exchange) protocol, which prevents malicious apps from intercepting authorization codes during login flows, enablement of SecurityDevices in enterprise policies, and one-click account setup for Thundermail accounts.

Highlights of Giada 1.5 (codename Leshy) include a new tick-based audio rendering engine that promises to improve consistency across sequencing, playback, and action editing, as well as revamped internal storage of actions to improve performance and simplify action handling.

Highlights of KDE Plasma 6.7 include a revamped Plasma Bigscreen mode for those who want to mirror Plasma on a big screen TV, support for per-screen virtual desktops, a full-featured print queue viewer app, a global push-to-talk feature, Wayland session restore, and a “multi-GPU swapchain” feature for Vulkan support.

Since this is a major update, Ubuntu Touch OTA 2.0 promises many exciting changes like support for new devices, including the Nothing Phone (1) and Zinwa Q25, support for device notches and rounded corners, and a revamped Morph Browser web browser based on Chromium 134 with improved compatibility for modern sites and web apps.

Highlights of Firefox 152 include experimental support for the new JPEG XL image format in Firefox Labs, support for widgets on the New Tab pages, and further modernization of the Firefox settings with a brand-new look with streamlined organization, clearer groupings, and improved navigation for easier customization.

Based on the recently released Linux 7.1 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 7.1 kernel is here to clean up new drivers for Lontium LT8713SX DP MST bridge and Realtek 802.11be wireless 8922D chips, as well as many new blob names in devicetree files for Qualcomm SoC devices.