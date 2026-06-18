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AI agent runs amok in Fedora and elsewhere
Agentic AI systems can be used to do a variety of things autonomously on behalf of a human user: open or manage bugs, generate code, submit pull-requests, and (apparently) even complain about rejection. In May, a Fedora developer discovered that an allegedly rogue agent had been pestering the project in a number of ways: reassigning bugs, fabricating unhelpful replies to bugs, and even persuading maintainers to merge questionable code into the Anaconda installer. It also submitted a number of pull requests (PRs), some accepted, to several upstream projects. The Fedora account associated with the agent has had its group privileges revoked and the messes have been mopped up, but the motive behind the agent's actions is still a mystery.