news
FSF / Software Freedom / GNU Leftovers
-
FSF / Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty
-
OpenRightsGroup ☛ MPs urged to vote for a Digital Sovereignty strategy
The need for a Digital Sovereignty strategy – defined as the ability of a country to have control over its digital infrastructure, data and technology – has become more urgent as a result of increased geopolitical uncertainty as a result of US foreign policy actions. The US has tech powers of sanction which can be used to stop a company from supplying a government, institution or individual with services. If the UK’s relationship with the US were to deteriorate, for example over Greenland or Iran, the US could leverage power through its corporate dominance of the UK’s critical infrastructure.
These companies are also locking public bodies into proprietary systems, leading to inflated costs for government and businesses, and the extraction of value from the UK economy through tax avoidance and profit repatriation.
-
People vs Big Tech ☛ Trump’s Big Tech bros beamed onto EU building in protest against digital rights rollback - People vs. Big Tech
Roughly half of Europeans polled by YouGov in 2025 believe Big Tech is more powerful than the EU, and approximately two-thirds of those polled in January 2026 say Europe should prioritise protecting online safety and digital privacy over maintaining relationships with the United States. At the same time, Europe currently relies on non-EU providers for over 80% of its key digital infrastructure, with the bulk of European data stored on US cloud service providers.
“You cannot declare digital sovereignty with one hand and tear up its legal foundations with the other," said Ava Lee, Executive Director of People vs. Big Tech. "The GDPR, the AI Act, and the ePrivacy framework are the rulebooks that protect citizens and give Europe control over its own digital future. Weaken them and the EU’S tech sovereignty package isn’t worth the paper it’s printed on”.
-
-
GNU Projects
-
GNU ☛ cssc @ Savannah: CSSC-1.5.0-rc3 is released
This is to announce CSSC-1.5.0-rc3, a beta release.
This is a release candidate for a future stable 1.5.0 release.
There have been 46 commits by 2 people in the 109 weeks since CSSC-1.5.0-rc2.
-