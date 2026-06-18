FSF / Software Freedom / GNU Leftovers

The need for a Digital Sovereignty strategy – defined as the ability of a country to have control over its digital infrastructure, data and technology – has become more urgent as a result of increased geopolitical uncertainty as a result of US foreign policy actions. The US has tech powers of sanction which can be used to stop a company from supplying a government, institution or individual with services. If the UK’s relationship with the US were to deteriorate, for example over Greenland or Iran, the US could leverage power through its corporate dominance of the UK’s critical infrastructure.

These companies are also locking public bodies into proprietary systems, leading to inflated costs for government and businesses, and the extraction of value from the UK economy through tax avoidance and profit repatriation.