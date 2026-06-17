KDE Plasma 6.7 has way more useful features than I expected - and you'll likely get it soon

The year started off bleak. As I was gallivanting through KDE themes at hand, I decided to stick with the Oxygen one. It didn’t take long to notice that this old theme, once the default in the KDE 4 era, wasn’t looking its best. A slew of little bugs had accumulated, and it was clear that Oxygen was in need of some love. Coupling that with a desire to get back into contributing to FOSS and KDE, my first step was to restore the Air theme – a light desktop theme that was the dark Oxygen’s counterpart. The developer response afterwards wasn’t all that positive. At that point, the outlook was still looking bleak.

Giving up right there and then would have left Oxygen as it was. Instead, a different, wonderful timeline emerged. A restoration project was born, met with a surprisingly large and overwhelmingly positive response from users. That response brought with it new contributors, and perhaps most excitingly collaboration with Nuno Pinheiro, Oxygen’s original lead designer, was all of the sudden a thing. Through it all we created a series of fixes that make Oxygen better than it has been in a while. June 16th 2026 is the day some of them land, as part of the Plasma 6.7 release.