news
KDE Plasma 6.7 has way more useful features than I expected - and you'll likely get it soon
Quoting: KDE Plasma 6.7 has way more useful features than I expected - and you'll likely get it soon | ZDNET —
KDE Plasma 6.7 has finally arrived, and the development team decided to add a few extra features and polish into the mix, some of which you might find rather interesting.
The thing about KDE Plasma is that it's already one of the finest desktop environments on the market. It's gorgeous, stable, highly user-friendly, but also flexible, and it performs more like a lightweight desktop akin to Xfce. So, when the developers offer a release that's even better, you can be sure it's worth installing.
LwN:
-
KDE Plasma 6.7 released
Version 6.7 of KDE's Plasma desktop has been released. Notable changes in this release include per-screen virtual desktops, faster desktop switching, introduction of the Union theming system as a tech preview, as well as many other improvements and bug fixes. The release is dedicated to Eric Laffoon, a longtime KDE supporter, who passed away in May.
See the KDE wiki for a full list of new features, and the Changelog for a list of all commits in this release.
Planet KDE:
-
Plasma 6.7 - KDE Community
Plasma 6.7 brings powerful new features to KDE’s classic desktop, and refines its user experience to new levels.
Enjoy thoughtfully-designed improvements that solve real problems, a sneak peak of future theming bliss, better performance, and more.
Read on to learn all about it!
Oxygen 6.7 is here: a breath of fresh air for KDE’s classic theme – Filip Fila's blog
The year started off bleak. As I was gallivanting through KDE themes at hand, I decided to stick with the Oxygen one. It didn’t take long to notice that this old theme, once the default in the KDE 4 era, wasn’t looking its best. A slew of little bugs had accumulated, and it was clear that Oxygen was in need of some love. Coupling that with a desire to get back into contributing to FOSS and KDE, my first step was to restore the Air theme – a light desktop theme that was the dark Oxygen’s counterpart. The developer response afterwards wasn’t all that positive. At that point, the outlook was still looking bleak.
Giving up right there and then would have left Oxygen as it was. Instead, a different, wonderful timeline emerged. A restoration project was born, met with a surprisingly large and overwhelmingly positive response from users. That response brought with it new contributors, and perhaps most excitingly collaboration with Nuno Pinheiro, Oxygen’s original lead designer, was all of the sudden a thing. Through it all we created a series of fixes that make Oxygen better than it has been in a while. June 16th 2026 is the day some of them land, as part of the Plasma 6.7 release.
UbuntuHandbook:
-
KDE Plasma 6.7 Released with Per Screen Virtual Desktops
The new version introduced many exciting new features, theme improvements, and better AMD/Intel platforms support.
First, the new Plasma 6.7 brought Oxygen theme, the default theme in KDE 4, in both light and dark versions, as well as the Air theme that provides full light version of Oxygen.
It also improved the default Breeze theme with rounded list and grid view highlights for many apps, and visible click effects for menu items.
OMG Ubuntu:
-
KDE Plasma 6.7 release brings per-monitor desktops, revives Oxygen - OMG! Ubuntu
The latest stable update also sees a classic KDE theme revived, supports simultaneous HDR and ICC profiles and packs in an assortment of usability, UI and performance tweaks.
This release is dedicated to Eric Laffoon, a longtime KDE supporter who passed away in May 2026.
Users of the Ubuntu-based KDE Neon and rolling-release distributions like Arch will be able to install Plasma 6.7 in the coming days. Kubuntu 26.04 LTS users should check the Kubuntu Backports PPA in the coming weeks, as new release are often made available there.