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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 18, 2026



Quoting: 6 distros that prove Linux is the future of desktop PCs —

An age-old rhetorical question has plagued everyone’s favorite open-source operating system from the very beginning: Is Linux ready for the desktop? Of course it is! In the early days, when users were forced to use the terminal, battle with device drivers, or even compile their own kernel, things were different. But nowadays, we have clean, attractive desktop environments that are every bit as capable as Windows or macOS.

Check out these distros, which make moving to Linux easier than ever, and demonstrate how bright the future is for Linux at home.