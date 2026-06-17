news
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
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LWN ☛ Security updates for Tuesday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (mod_http2, postfix, and webkit2gtk3), Debian (bird2, libgd-perl, and libreoffice), Fedora (7zip, ack, hugo, and perl-Mojo-JWT), Mageia (atril, evince, xreader, emacs, lcms2, libgcrypt, libinput, libsndfile, putty, and sudo), Red Hat (openssl and osbuild-composer), SUSE (cheat, chromedriver, containerized-data-importer, cyrus-imapd, freeipmi, graphicsmagick, java-11-openj9, java-17-openj9, kitty, kubevirt, kubevirt-1.6, libcaca, libopenssl-3-devel, librav1e0_8, neonmodem, opensc, openssh, openssl-1_0_0, openssl-1_1, openssl-3, perl-HTTP-Daemon, perl-XML-LibXML, python-python-dotenv, python311-paramiko, python311-PyJWT, python311-starlette, python311-tornado6, qemu, restic, and trivy), and Ubuntu (adsys, cups, fastnetmon, freerdp2, freerdp3, mesa, nginx, rsync, ruby2.3, ruby2.5, and tmux).
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Security Week ☛ iRhythm Confirms Data Stolen in Hack
The digital health company said it learned of the breach on June 8 and the attackers demanded a ransom.
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Security Week ☛ Cal Water Investigating Iranian Hackers’ Claims
California Water Service says there is no indication of operational disruptions to its water and wastewater systems.
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Scoop News Group ☛ AI’s constant patching treadmill can be a security problem
The breakneck speed of model releases may be creating short, silent security gaps as developers must choose between performance and security, according to a new report.
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Security Week ☛ Cybercrime Group Claims Novo Nordisk Hack
The hack-and-leak group FulcrumSec claims to have stolen 1.3TB of data from the pharmaceutical giant.
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Windows TCO / Windows Bot Nets
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SANS ☛ From a VHDX File to a Remcos RAT, (Tue, Jun 16th)
Once unzipped, it contains a VHDX file that discloses a malicious JavaScript after being mounted (which is automatic on modern backdoored Windows OSs): [...]
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Bleeping Computer ☛ Windows version of SprySOCKS Linux malware used to attack govt orgs
Windows variants for the SprySOCKS Linux malware have been used in attacks targeting government organizations in at least four countries.
SprySOCKS has been linked to the Chinese threat group ‘Earth Lusca,’ which deployed it in attacks against government entities focused on foreign affairs, technology, and telecommunications.
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