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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 19, 2026



Quoting: Help… My browser cannot connect to Mageia’s website | Mageia Blog (English) —

As stated in Measures to protect our web services, the measures we had to take to reduce the impact of bots on our services can affect some features. A user reported getting a message saying that the part of mageia.org he wanted to visit was unreachable.

In his case, this was caused by an RSS reader that tracks changes in the wiki. It is possible that some users will run into this problem. If this annoying situation happens to you, let us first say that we are sorry… we need to protect our servers, otherwise our websites and services would not be available at all, and we will keep fine-tuning the system to minimize these side effects. If you are still blocked, we will make every effort to give you back access to our servers.

Contributors (Packagers, Quality Assurance team, Bugsquad – the Bug Hunting team) can now prevent the problem by logging into Bugzilla (if you are already logged in and want to make sure, log out and then log back in). You should then get full dynamic whitelisting for several days.