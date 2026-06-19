Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

14 years of It's FOSS thanks you for your support

Last week I shared something personal and something I was way too hesitatnt to share. It was the fact that the ad-driven model that kept It's FOSS running for 14 years is breaking down, and that YOUR support is the most direct way to keep this going.

The response was overwhelming and I cannot thank you enough to all the well wishers and supports. From what I see, so far 112 readers opted for the lifetime Plus membership. Several readers, even existing paid members, bought coffees (a metaphor for donation).