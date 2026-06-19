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Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
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Make Use Of ☛ I found one Linux app that replaced my entire toolkit — and now I can't imagine going back
I've spent a lot of time optimizing my Linux desktop environment, but somehow neglected the terminal — one part of Linux that hasn't evolved much in years. It wasn't until I started using Warp that I realized how much friction my command-line setup was causing.
Warp did more than run commands. It became a natural replacement for text editors and snippet managers. It also became my default history search tool, with a unified, keyboard-driven workspace. It's an absolute gem that strips away the cumbersome aspects of administrative tasks.
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LWN ☛ Mastodon 4.6 released
Version
4.6 of the Mastodon fediverse platform has been released.
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It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #26.25: AUR Supply Chain Attack, Commodore Phones, SonicDE, Y Server, Kernel 7.1 and More
14 years of It's FOSS thanks you for your support
Last week I shared something personal and something I was way too hesitatnt to share. It was the fact that the ad-driven model that kept It's FOSS running for 14 years is breaking down, and that YOUR support is the most direct way to keep this going.
The response was overwhelming and I cannot thank you enough to all the well wishers and supports. From what I see, so far 112 readers opted for the lifetime Plus membership. Several readers, even existing paid members, bought coffees (a metaphor for donation).
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HowTo Geek ☛ 4 reasons CLI apps are better than GUI alternatives on Linux
Linux desktop environments have never been better. Modern distributions offer polished graphical interfaces, excellent software stores, and user-friendly applications that make it possible to accomplish almost anything without touching a terminal.
Yet despite all that progress, many experienced Linux users still spend a significant amount of time on the command line. In many situations, command-line tools simply offer advantages that GUI alternatives can't easily match.
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Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
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WordPress ☛ Global Partners Across the First Half of the 2026 WordPress Event Season
This post recaps how the WordPress project’s five Global Partners — Jetpack, WordPress.com, WooCommerce, Bluehost, and Hostinger — supported community events during the first half of 2026.
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Programming/Development
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Rlang ☛ {talib}: Interactive financial charts{talib} is a new R package built on TA-Lib, which is now available on CRAN. The R-package is targeted at individuals and, perhaps, institutions who, in some form or the other, interacts with the financial markets using technical analysis.
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Rlang ☛ New CRAN Package for sparse PCA – msPCA
The package msPCA is now available on CRAN!
It implements a new method for computing multiple sparse principal components of a dataset.
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