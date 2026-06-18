LWN on Kernel, File Systems, and Trusted Publishing

Since the earliest days of Unix, two of the core process-oriented system calls have been fork(), which creates a child process as a copy of the parent, and exec(), which runs a new program in the place of the current one. In Linux kernels, those system calls are better known as clone() and execve(), but the core functionality remains the same. While there is elegance to this process-creation model, there are shortcomings as well. A recent proposal from Li Chen to add "spawn templates" to the kernel will not be accepted in its current form, but it may point the way toward a new process-creation primitive in the future.

fork() is a relatively expensive system call; it must copy the entire process state (including memory) for the child process. Many optimizations have been made over the years, but a fork is still a fundamentally costly operation. To make things worse, a fork() call is often immediately followed by an exec(), which will discard all of that memory that was so carefully copied for the child. Attempts (such as vfork()) have been made over the years to optimize for this case, but the pattern still is more expensive than it could be.