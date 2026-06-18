KDE: Ocean, Qt Contributors Summit, and Amarok 3.3.3

Coming three weeks after PipeWire 1.6.6, the PipeWire 1.6.7 release further improves support for the Advanced Linux Sound Architecture (ALSA) audio stack by fixing a regression in ALSA’s period_size calculations and a potential segfault that occurred when removing a sound card due to improper ALSA API usage.

NVIDIA 595.84 is here to address hangs, black screens, or corruption issues in the 007 First Light, Assassin’s Creed Origins, Total War: Warhammer III, Elden Ring, Elden Ring Nightrein, Grounded 2, Crimson Desert, John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando, Windrose, ExoDomia, Screamer, Incursion Red River, Far Far West, Paradise Nowhere, and Star Rupture games.

The big news with Firefox 153 is that it will be the next Firefox ESR (Extended Support Release) series, supported for 15 months with regular updates that coincide with new Firefox releases. Firefox 153 ESR will join the Firefox 140 ESR and Firefox 115 ESR releases, the latter being retired in September 2026.

Coming a little over three months after Qt Creator 19, the Qt Creator 20 release introduces support for AI agents via a new ACP Client extension (Agent Client Protocol) implementation. With this feature, you can allow AI agents that understand your codebase to perform actions on your behalf, such as editing files, running commands, or triggering builds.

Agama 22 introduces a new Appearance tool that finally lets you configure the look of the web-based installer by changing the contrast and the combination of colors. The new dark scheme of the Agama installer wears SUSE’s brand colors by default. In addition, Agama 22 introduces a redesigned header and toolbar.

Coming almost two months after VirtualBox 7.2.8, the VirtualBox 7.2.10 release introduces several improvements for Linux host and guest, including initial support for the latest and greatest Linux 7.1 kernel series, better support for the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.8 kernel, and improved support for Linux kernel 7.0.

Highlights of Mozilla Thunderbird 152 include updated the GMail OAuth 2.0 authentication method to use the (Proof Key for Code Exchange) protocol, which prevents malicious apps from intercepting authorization codes during login flows, enablement of SecurityDevices in enterprise policies, and one-click account setup for Thundermail accounts.

Highlights of Giada 1.5 (codename Leshy) include a new tick-based audio rendering engine that promises to improve consistency across sequencing, playback, and action editing, as well as revamped internal storage of actions to improve performance and simplify action handling.

Highlights of KDE Plasma 6.7 include a revamped Plasma Bigscreen mode for those who want to mirror Plasma on a big screen TV, support for per-screen virtual desktops, a full-featured print queue viewer app, a global push-to-talk feature, Wayland session restore, and a “multi-GPU swapchain” feature for Vulkan support.