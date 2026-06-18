BSD, GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems

OpenBSD's sppp_pap_input function used attacker-controlled length fields as the bcmp comparison length for credential validation. Sending zero-length name and password fields caused bcmp to return 0 unconditionally, bypassing PAP authentication entirely. The vulnerability was introduced in 1999 and survived for 27 years before being fixed.

OpenBSD's sppp(4) subsystem handles synchronous PPP links, the backbone of PPPoE connectivity. When a peer connects, the PPP handshake can require PAP (Password Authentication Protocol) credentials before the link reaches STATE_OPENED. The check that decides whether to accept or reject those credentials has been broken since it was first imported into the OpenBSD source tree in July 1999.

This is a story about a one-line bug that lived for 27 years.