Coming two weeks after Calibre 9.6, the Calibre 9.7 release is here to improve the annotations browser by allowing you to group results by any field, and improve the content server by implementing a full offline mode when using HTTPS connections to the content server.

The KDE Frameworks 6.25 release is here to improve KRunner-powered searches to allow you to convert to and from the “momme” unit, which measures weight for silk textiles, and the message dialogs throughout KDE apps to wrap their text at around 70 characters instead of at a point based on the screen width.

At its core, Shelly is designed as a drop-in replacement for Arch Linux’s default package manager, pacman, and I think it’s a very good candidate for that role, especially since it features a graphical interface, can be used without installation, and supports third-party app stores like AUR and Flathub.

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Our Reach is Growing

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 12, 2026



Even in 2026, despite all the LLM slop out there, our reach continues to grow. Some exclusive stories about Red Hat layoffs, for instance, resulted in a lot of exposure, both here and in the sister site (almost 2 million requests combined yesterday) and thankfully awareness of SLAPPs in the UK is improving because criminals from the US tried to make secret their crimes and then make secret the threats too (James Wilson defied the demands and exposed what they had done to him).

It looks increasingly clear that the war on the press (via unscrupulous lawyers) is a growing problem here in the UK, more so when this war is waged by criminals from another continent. The SRA will be grilled by our government over this in a couple of days in London because the SRA fails to do its job (regulation). █

Image source: Dan Neidle