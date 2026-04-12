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Our Reach is Growing
Even in 2026, despite all the LLM slop out there, our reach continues to grow. Some exclusive stories about Red Hat layoffs, for instance, resulted in a lot of exposure, both here and in the sister site (almost 2 million requests combined yesterday) and thankfully awareness of SLAPPs in the UK is improving because criminals from the US tried to make secret their crimes and then make secret the threats too (James Wilson defied the demands and exposed what they had done to him).
It looks increasingly clear that the war on the press (via unscrupulous lawyers) is a growing problem here in the UK, more so when this war is waged by criminals from another continent. The SRA will be grilled by our government over this in a couple of days in London because the SRA fails to do its job (regulation). █
Image source: Dan Neidle