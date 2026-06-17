KDE GSoC Work, Week 3 Reports Concerning ActionCollection and Kdenlive

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Tor Project blog

New Release: Tor Browser 15.0.16

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

9to5Linux

Qt Creator 20 Open-Source IDE Released with AI Support, New Zen Mode

Coming a little over three months after Qt Creator 19, the Qt Creator 20 release introduces support for AI agents via a new ACP Client extension (Agent Client Protocol) implementation. With this feature, you can allow AI agents that understand your codebase to perform actions on your behalf, such as editing files, running commands, or triggering builds.

openSUSE’s Agama 22 Installer Brings Usability and Accessibility Improvements

Agama 22 introduces a new Appearance tool that finally lets you configure the look of the web-based installer by changing the contrast and the combination of colors. The new dark scheme of the Agama installer wears SUSE’s brand colors by default. In addition, Agama 22 introduces a redesigned header and toolbar.

VirtualBox 7.2.10 Released with Initial Support for Linux Kernel 7.1

Coming almost two months after VirtualBox 7.2.8, the VirtualBox 7.2.10 release introduces several improvements for Linux host and guest, including initial support for the latest and greatest Linux 7.1 kernel series, better support for the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.8 kernel, and improved support for Linux kernel 7.0.

Mozilla Thunderbird 152 Email Client Updates GMail OAuth to Use PKCE

Highlights of Mozilla Thunderbird 152 include updated the GMail OAuth 2.0 authentication method to use the (Proof Key for Code Exchange) protocol, which prevents malicious apps from intercepting authorization codes during login flows, enablement of SecurityDevices in enterprise policies, and one-click account setup for Thundermail accounts.

Giada 1.5 Hardcore Loop Machine Adds New Tick-Based Audio Rendering Engine

Highlights of Giada 1.5 (codename Leshy) include a new tick-based audio rendering engine that promises to improve consistency across sequencing, playback, and action editing, as well as revamped internal storage of actions to improve performance and simplify action handling.

KDE Plasma 6.7 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New

Highlights of KDE Plasma 6.7 include a revamped Plasma Bigscreen mode for those who want to mirror Plasma on a big screen TV, support for per-screen virtual desktops, a full-featured print queue viewer app, a global push-to-talk feature, Wayland session restore, and a “multi-GPU swapchain” feature for Vulkan support.

Ubuntu Touch OTA 2.0 Promises Support for the Nothing Phone, Beta Out Now

Since this is a major update, Ubuntu Touch OTA 2.0 promises many exciting changes like support for new devices, including the Nothing Phone (1) and Zinwa Q25, support for device notches and rounded corners, and a revamped Morph Browser web browser based on Chromium 134 with improved compatibility for modern sites and web apps.

Mozilla Firefox 152 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

Highlights of Firefox 152 include experimental support for the new JPEG XL image format in Firefox Labs, support for widgets on the New Tab pages, and further modernization of the Firefox settings with a brand-new look with streamlined organization, clearer groupings, and improved navigation for easier customization.

GNU Linux-Libre 7.1 Kernel Released for Software Freedom Lovers

Based on the recently released Linux 7.1 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 7.1 kernel is here to clean up new drivers for Lontium LT8713SX DP MST bridge and Realtek 802.11be wireless 8922D chips, as well as many new blob names in devicetree files for Qualcomm SoC devices.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 14th, 2026

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations, especially Jeff Massie from Untitled Linux Show; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

LinuxGizmos.com

ARK Just A Pi carrier board links Raspberry Pi CM5 to autopilot systems

ARK Electronics has recently featured the ARK Just A Pi, a compact carrier board for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5. The board provides USB, Ethernet, CSI camera, UART, PCIe, HDMI, and GPIO connectivity in a small form factor intended for integration with autopilot and embedded systems.

Orange Pi 6 debuts with CIX P1 SoC, dual 2.5GbE, and 45 TOPS AI compute

Orange Pi has revealed new details for the Orange Pi 6, a compact single-board computer built around the CIX CD8180 processor, also known as the CIX P1. Compared with the previously previewed Orange Pi 6 Plus, the standard model uses a smaller 90 × 90 mm form factor with dual 2.5GbE networking, up to 24GB of LPDDR5 memory, and the same 45 TOPS total AI compute rating.

LILYGO T-Echo Lite Kit pairs nRF52840 with LoRa and 1.22-inch e-paper display

LILYGO has added the T-Echo Lite Kit to its product lineup, a compact LoRa development device based on the Nordic Semiconductor nRF52840 microcontroller and an SX1262 LoRa transceiver. The kit includes a 1.22-inch e-paper display, a 5 × 4 keyboard shield, audio hardware, a vibration motor, and optional GNSS and IMU features.

GPD BOX mini PC features Intel Panther Lake and Arc B390 graphics

GPD has launched an Indiegogo campaign for the GPD BOX, a compact mini PC based on Intel’s upcoming Core Ultra Series 3 “Panther Lake” processors. The system is available with either a Core Ultra X7 358H or Core Ultra 7 356H processor, up to 64GB of LPDDR5x-8533 memory, dual M.2 storage, dual 2.5GbE, USB4 v2.0, and a built-in 160W GaN power supply.

news

KDE GSoC Work, Week 3 Reports Concerning ActionCollection and Kdenlive

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 17, 2026

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Mozilla Firefox 152 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
Mozilla Firefox 152 open-source web browser is now available for download with experimental support for the new JPEG XL image format, better support for multi-monitor setups, and many other changes.
Linux Kernel 7.1 Officially Released, Here’s What’s New
Linux kernel 7.1 is now available for download with new features, enhanced hardware support through new and updated drivers, improvements to filesystems and networking, and much more.
Apple and GNU/Linux Containers
a pair of reports
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NVIDIA 595.84 production-ready graphics driver for Linux is now available for download with improvements for several video games and various bug fixes to improve stability.
Firefox 153 Enters Beta Testing as the Next Extended Support Release Series
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Qt Creator 20 open-source IDE (Integrated Development Environment) is now available for download with AI support, new Zen mode for distraction-free coding, and many other enhancements.
Android Leftovers
Google just dropped its biggest update of the year, and it hits Android, Pixel and Watch all at once
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Powering it is RavenOS, the company's own Linux-based OS built around gaze-first, hands-free interaction
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Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update and Last Week at So-called 'FSFE'
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openSUSE’s Agama 22 Installer Brings Usability and Accessibility Improvements
openSUSE releases Agama 22 for Tumbleweed and Slowroll with a new Appearance tool that finally lets you configure the look of the web-based installer, redesigmed header and toolbar, and more.
VirtualBox 7.2.10 Released with Initial Support for Linux Kernel 7.1
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3 episodes
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Red Hat's site mostly
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not so good
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gaming picks
EasyOS Excalibur-series version 7.4 released
Version 7.4 is a "milestone" release
Mozilla Thunderbird 152 Email Client Updates GMail OAuth to Use PKCE
Mozilla Thunderbird 152 open-source email client is now available for download with new features, improvements, and numerous bug fixes. Here’s what’s new!
Tux Machines Needs Readers' Help in Reporting Slopfarms or Sites That Fake Output Using LLMs [original]
Rianne has long banned anything that's even touched by LLMs
Games: Blood Dungeon, Stellaris: Nomads, SiN Reloaded, and More
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Giada 1.5 Hardcore Loop Machine Adds New Tick-Based Audio Rendering Engine
Giada 1.5 open-source minimalistic and hardcore music production software has been released today as a major update that introduces several new features and improvements.
Valnet Leftovers
KDE, Tablets, and More
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from Valnet
I gave my old Chromebook new life by making it look like Windows 95 using the XFCE desktop environment
via XDA
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recent articles
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Still Prioritising the Activism [original]
Tomorrow it is my "half birthday"
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Today is a special day for us
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Linux gaming has come a long way. Back in the days before Wine and Proton
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
GNOME Has Run Out of Money (IBM Divestment)
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Feeding the Couple [original]
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Ubuntu Touch OTA 2.0 Promises Support for the Nothing Phone, Beta Out Now
Ubuntu Touch OTA 2.0 enters public beta testing with support for Nothing Phone (1) and Zinwa Q25, the ability to adapt for device notches and rounded corners, improved web compatibility, and other changes.
Koozali SME Server 11.0 Release Candidate (RC) 1 Release Announcement
The Koozali SME Server development team is pleased to announce the release of SME Server 11.0 RC1 which will be the next major release of Koozali SME Server
T2 Linux 26.6 Brings Linux 7.0, Refined KDE Plasma Desktop with Flatpak Support
T2 Linux SDE 26.6 is now available for download as a hefty update for this highly portable source-based Linux distribution adding a refined KDE Plasma desktop with Flatpak support and Linux 7.0.
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Android Leftovers
I turned my 7-year-old Android tablet into the ultimate Kindle killer, and you can too
MX Linux 25.2 “Infinity” Released with Linux Kernel 7.0, Based on Debian 13.5
MX Linux 25.2 distribution is now available for download with a new text-mode installer, Debian 13.5 base, and Linux kernel 7.0 on the AHS builds. Here’s what’s new!
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GNU Linux-libre 7.1 kernel is now available for download based on Linux kernel 7.1 and targeted at those seeking 100% freedom for their PCs.
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The first thing I noticed when I started looking at RakuOS was text near the top of the project's website with the slogan...
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birds can be a lot smarter than a neighbour
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9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 14th, 2026
The 296th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending June 14th, 2026.